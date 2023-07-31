

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany import prices declined at the fastest pace in 14 years in June largely due to the sharp reduction in energy import cost, data published by Destatis showed on Monday.



Import prices registered an annual decline of 11.4 percent annually after a 9.1 percent decrease in May. Prices were forecast to fall 10.7 percent.



This was the biggest fall recorded since September 2009, when prices eased sharply in the context of the financial and economic crisis. Destatis said the sharp fall primarily reflect the high base of comparison.



Cost of energy imports plunged 44.9 percent from a year ago. Natural gas had the biggest influence on the annual fall. Excluding energy prices, import prices slid 2.0 percent annually.



Month-on-month, import prices were down 1.6 percent, following a 1.4 percent drop in May. Economists had expected import prices to fall at a slower pace of 0.7 percent.



Further, data showed that export prices posted a 0.9 percent fall in June, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in May. At the same time, monthly fall in export prices slowed to 0.1 percent from 0.4 percent.



