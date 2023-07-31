Launch of multi-omics platform for precision cancer diagnosis based on a state-of-the-art AI/ML platform

GEDi Cube, an AI/ML platform, is delighted to announce the launch of its unique solution that combines differential molecular capabilities with multi-omic analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stage when it is in its most treatable state.

GEDi Cube offers a proprietary tool that analyses genetics using explainable AI (XAI) to provide early and accurate cancer diagnosis. The platform uses a multi-omics approach involving comprehensive analysis that looks across multiple levels of biology to search for individual biomarkers that are present even in asymptomatic patients. This is combined with differential molecular capabilities that are designed to identify, differentiate and pinpoint the exact source. The process also involves the mining of biomarker panels, which are integrated into a machine learning library to further enhance diagnosis.

The company has received both technical and bio-scientific independent validation of cohorts for lung cancer, which was carried out by the renowned Academic Hospital in Antwerp under the auspices of its CEO Prof. Dr. Marc Peeters and Prof. Dr. Ken op te Beeck. The average sensitivity of the machine learning models tested on the samples was 95%, illustrating the capacity for the biomarkers to identify previously unseen cancer.

GEDi Cube was established in 2013 as Grace Systems BV to develop unique data mining algorithms to enable banking finance and government entities to extract business insights from big data. This technology was successfully developed and commercially adopted, with customers including two of the largest Dutch multinational banking and financial services companies. In 2018, the company applied its algorithms to biological data sets in the Beyond Banking challenge organised by ABN AMRO and Erasmus MC in the Netherlands, which was designed to ascertain if a data science approach could discover patterns associated with cancer that were overlooked by more classical methods in oncology. GEDi Cube's technology outperformed that from all other participants, including major global corporations. Accordingly, the company took the strategic decision to refocus on oncology where there is a greater market opportunity and where its technology can add greater value. The 'GEDi Cube' brand was subsequently adopted to reflect the new vision.

Over the past five years, GEDi Cube has pivoted the platform to focus on healthcare and has a pipeline of in silico validated biomarker panels for 13 types of cancer. The company is now transitioning to the go-to-market phase and has commenced engaging with potential customers.

In clinical settings, GEDi Cube enables precise diagnosis of a patient's cancer earlier and more accurately as well as providing insight into reoccurrence after remission, thereby allowing the doctors to make more informed treatment decisions, which reduces cost of care and improves patient outcomes. Other applications include facilitating clinical trials with stratification analysis and creating customised biomarker panels for pharmaceutical companies. In the future, the company expects the platform will also be able to accommodate drug discovery.

Frank van Asch, Co-Founder of GEDi Cube, said: "I am very proud that, in a relatively short space of time, we have produced a technology that is set to transform the detection of cancer. Having started life providing data mining technology to large financial institutions, we successfully built on this platform and refocussed our strategy to healthcare applications where we believe that we can deliver the most value and satisfy a significant unmet need. As we now move to take this technology to the market, I am very excited about this next step of our journey."

