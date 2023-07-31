

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment improved for the fifth straight month in July to the highest level in more than one-and-a-half years, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index climbed to 37.1 in July from 36.2 in June.



Further, the latest reading was the highest since December 2021, when it was 38.8.



All sub-indices registered increases in July, the survey said.



The indicator measuring overall livelihood rose by 1.0 points to 33.9, and that for employment gained 0.9 points to 44.0.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods climbed to 31.1 from 29.9, and the index for income growth rose slightly by 0.3 points to 39.2.



The latest survey was conducted on July 15 among 8,400 households.



