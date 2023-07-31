Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Unchanged week 30 for ATX TR, ams Osram to the moon und CA Immo wins the tournamentWelcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .The following script is based on our 21st Austria weekly and Week 30 was an unchanged week for ATX TR with AT&S on top of the list, while ams Osram gained 25 percent. CA Immo wins the 16th Stock Market Tournament in a competitive final against Zumtobel. News came from Cleen Energy, RHI Magnesita (2), Telekom Austria, Strabag, Andritz ...

