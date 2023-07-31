Microinverter supplier Enphase is slipping in share price as revenues dip. It has announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.From pv magazine USA Enphase, a US-based supplier of solar microinverters, delivered lower-than-expected revenues for the second quarter of 2022. It also offered significantly lower-than-expected guidance for revenues next quarter, posting an expectation of $550 million to $600 million, dramatically lower than the consensus forecast of $748 million. Following the earnings report, share prices dipped about 10%. The California-based manufacturer has hit some choppy waters ...

