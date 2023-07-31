

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales registered an unexpected fall in June, figures from Destatis revealed on Monday.



Real retail turnover logged a monthly drop of 0.8 percent in June, confounding expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent.



Compared to June 2022, the retail sales volume fell 1.6 percent, which was slower than economists' forecast of 2.7 percent decrease.



Data showed that turnover was 4.5 percent less in real terms in the first half of 2023. Food sales posted a significant decrease of 5.8 percent in real terms.



At the same time, non-food sales slid 3.6 percent from a year ago. The drop in sales in online and mail order business was particularly high, Destatis said.



