Montag, 31.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 694 internationalen Medien
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
GlobeNewswire
31.07.2023 | 09:46
79 Leser
Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for August 2023 - October 2023

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for August 2023 -
October 2023 



 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-08-07  2023-08-09  2027-07-13    EUR     1434    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-08-14  2023-08-17  2029-12-15    EUR     2312    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-08-21  2023-08-23  2026-08-02    EUR     1075    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-08-28  2023-08-30  2027-07-13    EUR     1413    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-09-04  2023-09-11    -      EUR     -     Eurobond tap 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-09-11  2023-09-13  2026-08-02    EUR     1054    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-09-18  2023-09-20  2029-12-15    EUR     2278    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-09-25  2023-09-27  2027-07-13    EUR     1385    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-02  2023-10-09    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-09  2023-10-11  2026-08-02    EUR     1026    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-16  2023-10-18  2029-12-15    EUR     2250    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-23  2023-10-25  2027-07-13    EUR     1357    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2023-10-30  2023-11-06    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
