

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., (MZHOF.OB) a banking holding company, Monday reported profit before tax of 313.574 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 207.355 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago.



Net profit increased to 245.192 billion yen or 96.74 yen per share from 159.294 billion yen or 62.85 yen per share last year.



Ordinary income for the quarter grew to 1,858.873 billion yen from 1,235.090 billion yen in the previous year.



Net Interest Income was 217.6 billion yen compared with 253.2 billion yen last year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects net income per share to be 240.58 yen per share.



