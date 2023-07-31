One World Petroleum Is Offering Sustainable Investment Opportunities in the Industry

With a proven leadership team and a solid track record in the oil industry, the company provides enticing options for those looking to buy or sell assets in the oil and gas industries, as well as various investment opportunities.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Whether an investor is interested in diversifying their assets, boosting their profits, or just wants to see the US be more energy-independent, investing in the energy industry carries a lot of advantages. And for those looking to invest in gas and petroleum assets specifically, One World Petroleum offers a range of interesting options.

One World Petroleum is a promising newcomer in the oil and gas industry. Despite being relatively new to the scene, the company benefits from having a team with more than 50 decades of combined experience in oil and gas. Founded by accomplished entrepreneur Alexander Ottewell - who transitioned from his multi-million-dollar real estate business to the oil industry - One World Petroleum offers attractive options for both those looking to buy assets and those looking to sell them.

One World Petroleum's strategy focuses on acquiring underpriced assets and making them more efficient. This pragmatic approach enables the business to generate value for investors, all while maintaining its commitment to ethics and sustainability. And for those looking to sell, working with One World Petroleum provides an opportunity to liquidate assets at a competitive rate.

But investing in oil and gas provides more benefits than just potential profit. Other advantages include substantial tax benefits, exposure to commodity price fluctuations, portfolio diversification, contributing to the nation's energy independence, and more. Here's what investors need to know about these perks, according to the One World Petroleum website .

1 - Tax benefits from oil investments

Oil and gas investments often carry significant tax advantages. Direct working interest owners can potentially deduct drilling and development costs, which often make up a large portion of the initial investment and can lead to substantial upfront tax savings.

Additionally, depletion allowances allow investors to account for the reduction of a well's reserves, leading to further tax deductions over the life of the well. These incentives, combined with deductions for other operating expenses, can significantly mitigate an investor's tax liability, making oil and gas investments an attractive choice.

2 - Commodity price exposure

Those who choose to invest in this industry are directly exposed to fluctuations in oil and gas prices. This can be advantageous when prices rise, as higher prices often translate into increased revenue from investments. This direct commodity exposure can potentially yield higher returns compared to traditional investments like stocks or bonds, especially in favorable market conditions.

3 - Diversification

Direct ownership in oil and gas wells can provide an effective hedge against the rest of one's investment portfolio. Energy commodities often behave differently from other financial assets. This can balance out periods of market volatility and reduce the overall risk. In essence, when traditional investments suffer during market downturns, owning oil and gas assets could potentially provide a buffer, stabilizing overall returns.

4 - Energy independence

By investing in domestic oil and gas production, individuals and corporations can directly contribute to the nation's energy independence. This reduces the country's reliance on foreign oil and gas imports, fostering a more stable and secure energy infrastructure. It not only strengthens the national economy but also supports local job creation and boosts domestic energy production capabilities.

More information about One World Petroleum, its team, and its offers can be found on the company's official website.

