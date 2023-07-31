Cloud Equity Group Portfolio Company Brightworks IT Announces Acquisition of RAD Computing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Cloud Equity Group, a private equity firm based in New York, today announced its portfolio company Brightworks IT has completed an investment in RAD Computing, a leading managed service provider with a unique focus on aerospace manufacturing clients. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RAD Computing is a managed service provider based out of Vernon, Connecticut. The organization has experienced steady growth over the past several years and boasts a proven track record of helping small and mid-sized firms maximize productivity and profitability through better technology.

Brightworks IT and RAD Computing are service-oriented managed service providers with client-first philosophies. Both companies strive to help clients achieve their business and organizational goals by providing the right mix of technology, strategy, and expertise to effectively implement and manage ever-changing tech offerings and business requirements.

Sean Frank, a Managing Partner at Cloud Equity Group, said "The addition of RAD Computing augments Brightworks IT's established position as a national managed service provider and accelerates the Company's growth within the attractive aerospace manufacturing market. With an expanded service offering, Brightworks IT is particularly well positioned to benefit from increased cyber security regulation across military suppliers."

"This acquisition is about growth, combining successful resources, and pursuing the vision of success for RAD Computing, Brightworks IT and the entire client base we serve," said Rod Wilson, RAD Computing CEO. "The market opportunity is strong, and I could not be more excited for the entire team's future success."

About Cloud Equity Group

Founded in 2013, Cloud Equity Group is a premier asset management firm investing in lower-middle market growth technology companies. Cloud Equity Group's mission is to partner with and support the best entrepreneurs in growing, profitable technology companies. The firm's deep sector expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations, and drive long-term sustainable value. To learn more, please visit: https://www.cloudequitygroup.com

About RAD Computing

Founded in 2000, RAD Computing provides information technology (IT) services to trusted small- and mid-size businesses across the Northeast. Based in Connecticut, the firm has grown substantially since its inception while never losing sight of its defining core value: at RAD Computing, IT's personal. This means close, personalized service, customized computer resources, and prompt response times every day, on every project.

Investor Relations

P: (212) 618-1298

ir@cloudequitygroup.com

SOURCE: Cloud Equity Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770958/Cloud-Equity-Group-Portfolio-Company-Brightworks-IT-Announces-Acquisition-of-RAD-Computing