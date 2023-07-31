

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.



Another data from the statistical office revealed that inflation slowed for the third straight month in July.



Gross domestic product registered a sequential growth of 0.3 percent after remaining unchanged in the first quarter. GDP was forecast to advance 0.2 percent.



Year-on-year, economic growth eased to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent. This was also slightly better than economists' forecast of 0.5 percent.



The EU27 registered a nil growth in the second quarter, following an expansion of 0.2 percent a quarter ago. Annually, GDP was up 0.5 percent.



Inflation in the 20-nation currency bloc slowed to 5.3 percent in July, in line with expectations, from 5.5 percent in June.



At the same time, core inflation held steady at 5.5 percent, slightly up from the expected rate of 5.4 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken