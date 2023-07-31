DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise Juli nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent . Juli 23 Juni 23 Juli 23 Juni 23 Eurozone-20 -0,1 +0,3 +5,3 +5,5 Belgien -0,6 -0,1 +1,6 +1,6 Deutschland +0,5 +0,4 +6,5 +6,8 Estland -0,4 +0,8 +6,3 +9,0 Finnland +0,3 -0,1 +4,2 +4,1 Frankreich 0,0 +0,2 +5,0 +5,3 Griechenland -1,0 +0,9 +3,4 +2,8 Irland +0,2 +0,8 +4,6 +4,8 Italien -1,5 +0,1 +6,4 +6,7 Kroatien +1,2 +1,6 +8,1 +8,3 Lettland +0,7 -1,4 +6,5 +8,1 Litauen -0,3 -0,1 +7,1 +8,2 Luxemburg -0,3 +0,4 +2,0 +1,0 Malta +0,4 +1,5 +5,7 +6,2 Niederlande +1,2 -0,5 +5,3 +6,4 Österreich -0,2 +0,3 +7,0 +7,8 Portugal -0,4 +0,4 +4,3 +4,7 Slowakei -0,3 +0,3 +10,2 +11,3 Slowenien 0,0 +0,9 +5,7 +6,6 Spanien -0,1 +0,6 +2,1 +1,6 Zypern +1,3 +0,2 +2,4 +2,8 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
