Planet 13 Holdings: Planet 13 Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE:PLTH)(OTCQX:PLNHF) ("Planet 13" or the "Company"), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30th, 2023, on August 9, 2023, aftermarket.

Planet 13 will host a conference call on August 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy, and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Dennis Logan, CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 9, 2023 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-in: Toll Free: 888-506-0062 or International: 973-528-0011. Access Code: 940077

Replay Dial-in: Toll Free: 877-481-4010 or International: 919-882-2331. Replay Passcode: 48812

Listen to webcast: Link

About Planet 13

Planet 13 (www.planet13holdings.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida and a dispensing license in the Chicago-region of Illinois. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and a creator of innovative cannabis products. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNHF.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations
mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler
Co-Chief Executive Officers
ir@planet13lasvegas.com

SOURCE: Planet 13 Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771125/Planet-13-Announces-Release-Date-of-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results

