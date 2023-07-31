Liquid Creative: ListEngage Earns Elite Status as Salesforce Marketing Cloud Full Stack Partner

This designation highlights ListEngage's expertise in the complete Salesforce marketing suite, distinguishing them as a prominent leader in the industry

FRAMINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / ListEngage, a trusted Salesforce Marketing Cloud partner for over 20 years, is proud to announce its recent achievement as one of the exclusive North American partners to earn Salesforce's prestigious Marketing Cloud Full Stack designation. This certification showcases ListEngage's expertise and specialization across the full range of Salesforce marketing tools, offering customers the convenience and reliability of a single partner.

ListEngage earns elite status as Salesforce Marketing Cloud Full Stack Partner

As industry leaders, this certification represents a significant milestone in ListEngage's growth and underscores their unwavering commitment to providing innovative solutions tailored to each customer's unique requirements. With a team of experts leveraging the power of Salesforce, ListEngage offers comprehensive strategic consulting services that revolutionize marketing strategies and deliver exceptional results.

CEO Altaf Shaikh commented, "Earning the status of a Marketing Cloud Full Stack Partner is a significant achievement, and we take immense pride in our team's accomplishments. We place a strong emphasis on fostering growth through a commitment to continuous learning opportunities and nurturing exceptional skills. This certification acknowledges the immense talent and services that ListEngage brings to the ecosystem, as we continuously strive to meet the diverse needs of a growing Salesforce customer base."

ListEngage understands the importance of maximizing marketing technology investments for businesses. With this recognition, they are even more determined to help organizations harness the full potential of the Salesforce suite, particularly Marketing Cloud.

COO Bryan da Frota added, "We are thrilled to add this achievement to our repertoire, as it showcases our extensive experience and deep understanding of the ecosystem. This allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About ListEngage:

ListEngage is a leading Marketing Cloud-first, cross-cloud consulting partner with 20+ years of Salesforce experience. We have engaged with 5,000+ customers, maintaining a 4.9/5.0 satisfaction score with 200+ accredited professionals. Our crawl, walk, run approach to Salesforce implementations is tailored to clients' digital maturity. As a Salesforce Ventures-backed company with Crest partner status, we actively advocate for customers on the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Partner Advisory Board, shaping the future of marketing technology.

