Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin has been awarded $35 million in funding from NASA to improve the company's commercial solution that produces silicon from lunar regolith. The US spatial agency's first efforts to build solar cells based on lunar regolith date back to 2005.US-based aerospace manufacturer and defense contractor Blue Origin announced it received $35 million in funding from NASA to develop the company's technology to produce solar cells from lunar regolith. Lunar regolith is made of dust, broken rocks, and other related materials and is present on the Moon, Mars, and Earth. "Based on a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...