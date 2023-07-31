Verisk Analytics, Inc.: Verisk Once Again Named One of UK's Best Workplaces for Women

LONDON, July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third consecutive year, leading global data analytics and technology provider Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) has been recognised as one of the UK's Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® UK. The award honours Verisk as a trusted organisation where employees are able to reach their full potential, no matter who they are or what they do.



The UK's Best Workplaces for Women list recognises organisations that are a great workplace for all, including women. Each company on the list supports the different identities women hold and ensures they have positive and consistent experiences. They also recognise that women are a valuable talent pool and strive for fair representation of women in the workforce and throughout management.

Sunita Holzer, Verisk's Chief Human Relations Officer said: "We've designed robust programming to support women's advocacy, hiring and development as part of our efforts to empower our teammates and create pathways for success across the organisation. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where colleagues can thrive, regardless of their gender or role."

Verisk is committed to the hiring, retention and advancement of women

The Verisk Women's Network, an employee resource group, has built an internal support system and community for women at Verisk and supports efforts to attract, retain and promote diverse talent. The network creates opportunities for career growth and advancement through mentoring, coaching and educational forums. The group celebrated International Women's Day with a panel featuring Verisk's female leaders to share their career journeys, advice and insights on today's environment, and the London chapter regularly hosts networking events and leadership panels. Verisk has promoted gender parity within its leadership and in the boardroom, with women comprising half of the Senior Operating Committee and 40% of the board of directors.

Verisk also supports global organizations aimed at furthering women's professional development, such as Women Who Codeand AnitaB.org. For the second consecutive year, Verisk will be participating in AnitaB.org's Grace Hopper Celebration, the gathering of women and non-binary technologists. Verisk also hosted its second annual Days of Understanding as part of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion initiative. Designed to celebrate diverse perspectives and empower teammates to discuss their unique experiences, the three-day virtual event featured courageous conversations that explore topics like discrimination, allyship and visibility.

This year, Verisk launched the "VeriInspired" series, which showcases the stories of women at Verisk doing great work, building resilience and helping our colleagues and clients achieve incredible things. Each video is designed to evangelize and reinforce the innovative spirit and work sparked and led by women at the company, celebrate diversity and inclusion in the context of work supporting our clients and 'show' one of the greatest cultural agents in our organisation-our people.

Verisk's position on this prestigious list is driven by an employee engagement survey which measured the extent to which women across the organisation reported a consistently great workplace experience, considering factors such as their daily encounters of innovation, inclusivity, company values and the effectiveness of its leaders.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work® UK, said: "This list celebrates the workplaces that are not just providing a great work environment for all, but are ensuring they're creating a positive and supportive environment for women too. Each of the companies on our list have been commended by their own female employees who have anonymously told us their workplace has gone above and beyond to ensure that women employees are treated fairly in terms of recognition, training, and promotion opportunities."

Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work Certification in the UK for three consecutive years and has been recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace, Best Workplace for Wellbeingand Best Workplace in Tech. In addition to the UK, Verisk earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world, including the United States, Spain, Poland and India and was honored on the Best Workplaces lists in Málaga and Poland.

To learn more about Verisk and career opportunities, visit verisk.com/careers.

About Verisk

Veriskand fosters an inclusive culturewhere all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.comand the Verisk Newsroom.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

