SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We delivered another quarter of record financial results and generated our ninth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 37% year-over-year. Record revenue at the company level was driven by record revenue in both our Technology Platform business segment and our Financial Services business segment coupled with continued strong Lending business segment revenue growth. We also generated our fourth consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA of $77 million, representing a 43% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin and a 16% margin overall, as well as a 36% incremental GAAP net income margin," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc.

Consolidated Results Summary ? Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 % Change Consolidated - GAAP Total net revenue $ 498,018 $ 362,527 37 % Net loss (47,549 ) (95,835 ) (50 )% Net loss attributable to common stockholders?-?basic and diluted(1) (57,628 ) (105,914 ) (46 )% Loss per share attributable to common stockholders -?basic and diluted (0.06 ) (0.12 ) (50 )% Consolidated - Non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue(2) $ 488,815 $ 356,091 37 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 76,819 20,304 278 %

(1) Adjusted for the contractual amount of dividends payable to holders of Series 1 redeemable preferred stock, which are participating interests. (2) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Noto continued: "Our record number of member additions and strong momentum in product and cross-buy adds, along with improving operating efficiency, reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added over 584,000 new members during the second quarter, and ended with over 6.2 million total members, up 44% year-over-year. We also added nearly 847,000 new products during the second quarter, and ended with over 9.4 million total products, a 43% annual increase."

Noto concluded: "Total deposits grew by $2.7 billion, up 26% during the second quarter to $12.7 billion at quarter-end, and over 90% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. For new direct deposit accounts opened in the second quarter, the median FICO score was 747. More than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30, and this has had a significant impact on debit spending, with continued strong cross-buy trends from this attractive member base into Lending and other Financial Services products. With our launch of offering FDIC insurance of up to $2 million, nearly 98% of our deposits were insured at quarter end.

As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty. SoFi Bank, N.A. generated $63.1 million of GAAP net income at a 17% margin."

Consolidated Results

Second quarter total GAAP net revenue increased 37% to $498.0 million from the prior-year period's $362.5 million. Second quarter adjusted net revenue of $488.8 million was up 37% from the same prior-year period's $356.1 million. Second quarter record adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million increased 278% from the same prior year period's $20.3 million.

SoFi hit a number of key financial inflection points in the quarter, including adjusted EBITDA exceeding share-based compensation expense of $75.9 million for the second consecutive quarter. Additionally, SoFi improved contribution loss in the Financial Services segment to $4 million versus $24 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $54 million in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement in the Financial Services business segment contribution loss reinforces the company's confidence in achieving positive contribution profit in all three business segments by year end, as well as overall GAAP profitability for the company for the fourth quarter of 2023. SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $47.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an improvement from the prior-year period's net loss of $95.8 million.

Member and Product Growth

SoFi achieved strong year-over-year growth in both members and products in the second quarter of 2023. Record new member additions of over 584,000 brought total members to over 6.2 million by quarter-end, up over 1.9 million, or 44%, from the end of 2022's second quarter.

New product additions of nearly 847,000 in the second quarter brought total products to over 9.4 million at quarter-end, up 43% from 6.6 million at the same prior year quarter-end.

In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 47% year-over-year, to 7.9 million from 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. SoFi Money (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) grew 47% year-over-year to 2.7 million products, SoFi Invest grew 18% year-over-year to 2.3 million products, and SoFi Relay grew 90% year-over-year to 2.6 million products.

Lending products increased 25% year-over-year to 1.5 million products, driven primarily by continued record growth in personal loans.

Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 11% year-over-year to 129.4 million.

Lending Segment Results

Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $331.4 million and $322.2 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023, both up 29% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Higher loan balances and net interest margin expansion drove strong growth in net interest income.

Lending segment second quarter contribution profit of $183.3 million increased 29% from $142.0 million in the same prior-year period. Contribution margin using Lending adjusted net revenue remained healthy at 57% in both the second quarter of 2023 and the same prior-year period. These advances reflect SoFi's ability to capitalize on continued strong demand for its lending products.

?Lending - Segment Results of Operations Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Net interest income $ 231,885 $ 114,003 103 % Noninterest income 99,556 143,114 (30 )% Total net revenue - Lending 331,441 257,117 29 % Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions (8,601 ) (9,098 ) (5 )% Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions (602 ) 2,662 n/m Directly attributable expenses (138,929 ) (108,690 ) 28 % Contribution Profit $ 183,309 $ 141,991 29 % Adjusted net revenue - Lending(1) $ 322,238 $ 250,681 29 %

(1) Adjusted net revenue - Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Lending - Loans Held for Sale ? Personal Loans Student Loans Home Loans Total June 30, 2023 Unpaid principal $ 12,171,935 $ 5,262,975 $ 87,928 $ 17,522,838 Accumulated interest 82,868 21,164 150 104,182 Cumulative fair value adjustments(1) 496,360 99,782 (9,495 ) 586,647 Total fair value of loans(2) $ 12,751,163 $ 5,383,921 $ 78,583 $ 18,213,667 March 31, 2023 Unpaid principal $ 10,039,769 $ 5,086,953 $ 89,782 $ 15,216,504 Accumulated interest 69,049 20,787 162 89,998 Cumulative fair value adjustments(1) 428,181 132,319 (8,897 ) 551,603 Total fair value of loans(2) $ 10,536,999 $ 5,240,059 $ 81,047 $ 15,858,105

(1) The cumulative fair value adjustments for personal loans during the three months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily impacted by higher origination volume, partially offset by lower fair value marks driven primarily by a higher discount rate, while the cumulative fair value adjustments for student loans were primarily impacted by a higher weighted average discount rate and higher prepayment rate assumption, which also resulted in lower fair value marks. (2) Each component of the fair value of loans is impacted by charge-offs during the period. Our fair value assumption for annual default rate incorporates fair value markdowns on loans beginning when they are 10 days or more delinquent, with additional markdowns at 30, 60 and 90 days past due.

The following table summarizes the significant inputs to the fair value model for personal and student loans:

Personal Loans Student Loans June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 Weighted average coupon rate(1) 13.6 % 13.2 % 5.0 % 4.9 % Weighted average annual default rate 4.6 4.6 0.5 0.4 Weighted average conditional prepayment rate 19.0 19.1 10.6 10.4 Weighted average discount rate 6.1 5.5 4.4 4.1

(1) Represents the average coupon rate on loans held on balance sheet, weighted by unpaid principal balance outstanding at the balance sheet date.

Second quarter Lending segment total origination volume increased 37% year-over-year, as a result of continued strong demand for personal loans.

Record personal loan originations of over $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023 were up $1.3 billion, or 51%, year-over-year, and rose 27% sequentially. This strong performance was aided by years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application-to-approval process for qualified borrowers and constant testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain high credit quality and strong returns. Second quarter student loan volume of over $395 million continued to reflect the uncertainty around federal student loan payments. Second quarter home loan volume of over $243 million was down 27% year-over-year, but nearly tripled sequentially, as we began to benefit from the technology platform and overall loan capacity from our acquisition at the beginning of the quarter.

?Lending - Originations and Average Balances Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period) Personal loans $ 3,740,981 $ 2,471,849 51 % Student loans 395,367 398,722 (1 )% Home loans 243,123 332,047 (27 )% Total $ 4,379,471 $ 3,202,618 37 % Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1) Personal loans $ 23,767 $ 24,421 (3 )% Student loans 45,523 48,474 (6 )% Home loans 277,077 287,205 (4 )%

(1) Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.

?Lending - Products June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Personal loans 985,396 714,735 38 % Student loans 491,499 462,164 6 % Home loans 26,997 25,128 7 % Total lending products 1,503,892 1,202,027 25 %

Technology Platform Segment Results

Technology Platform segment record net revenue of $87.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased 4% year-over-year and 13% sequentially, and includes strong contribution from Galileo, which had 9% sequential revenue growth, and continued strong contribution from Technisys, which had 21% sequential revenue growth. Contribution profit of $17.2 million decreased 21% year-over-year, for a margin of 20%, which improved modestly from the prior quarter. We are seeing strong adoption of new products, including Konecta, our AI natural language customer service bot, and our Payments Risk Platform (PRP), a platform which leverages transactional data to reduce transaction fraud.

Technology Platform - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Total net revenue - Technology Platform $ 87,623 $ 83,899 4 % Directly attributable expenses (70,469 ) (62,058 ) 14 % Contribution Profit $ 17,154 $ 21,841 (21 )%

Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 11% year-over-year, to 129.4 million from 116.6 million. We have made great progress on our strategy to sign larger, more durable clients. Galileo signed 5 new clients in the second quarter of 2023, all of which have existing installed bases, and Technisys went live with 4 new clients. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of ongoing discussions with potential partners with large existing customer bases across both the U.S. and Latin America spanning both the financial services and non-financial services segments.

?Technology Platform June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Total accounts 129,356,203 116,570,038 11 %

Financial Services Segment Results

Financial Services segment record net revenue increased 223% in the second quarter of 2023 to $98.1 million from the prior year period's total of $30.4 million, helped by 188% growth in segment interchange revenue and 477% growth in net interest income. Strength in the segment results was driven by SoFi Money along with contributions from SoFi Invest, SoFi Protect, SoFi Credit Card, and lending-as-a-service.

Importantly, Financial Services segment contribution loss was $4.3 million, reflecting a $49.4 million improvement over the prior-year quarter's $53.7 million loss, as well as our second consecutive quarter of positive variable profit in the segment. This came as a result of continued improvement in monetization for the segment, along with increasing operating leverage as we efficiently scale the business. Annualized revenue per product of $50 more than doubled year-over-year and grew 9% sequentially.

Financial Services - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 % Change Net interest income $ 74,637 $ 12,925 477 % Noninterest income 23,415 17,438 34 % Total net revenue - Financial Services 98,052 30,363 223 % Directly attributable expenses (102,399 ) (84,063 ) 22 % Contribution loss $ (4,347 ) $ (53,700 ) (92 )%

By continuously innovating with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards for members, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by 2.5 million, or 47%, year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, bringing the total to 7.9 million at quarter-end. In the second quarter of 2023, SoFi Money products increased by over 280,000, SoFi Invest products increased by nearly 105,000 and Relay products increased by over 347,000.

Most notably, our Checking and Savings offering has an APY of up to 4.40% as of July 31, 2023, no minimum balance requirement nor balance limits, a host of free features and a unique rewards program. Total deposits grew 26% during the second quarter to $12.7 billion at quarter-end, and over 90% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. More than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts were setting up direct deposit by day 30 in the second quarter of 2023.

?Financial Services - Products June 30, 2023 2022 % Change Money(1) 2,693,148 1,837,138 47 % Invest 2,315,777 1,961,425 18 % Credit Card 213,395 139,781 53 % Referred loans(2) 47,439 28,037 69 % Relay 2,553,158 1,344,538 90 % At Work 74,216 51,228 45 % Total financial services products 7,897,133 5,362,147 47 %

(1) Includes SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, and cash management accounts. (2) Limited to loans wherein we provide third party fulfillment services.

Guidance and Outlook

Management expects to generate $1.025 to $1.085 billion of adjusted net revenue in the second half of 2023, up 19% to 26% year-over-year, and $180 to $190 million of adjusted EBITDA.

For the full year 2023, management expects adjusted net revenue of $1.974 to $2.034 billion, up from its prior guidance of $1.955 to $2.02 billion, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $333 to $343 million, up from its prior guidance of $268 to $288 million, representing a 40-44% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin. Management projects that a more significant portion of the second half adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA results will be generated during the fourth quarter. As the company moves toward expected GAAP net income profitability in the fourth quarter, management expects share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses to be slightly higher than reported second quarter 2023 levels in both the third and fourth quarters of the year.

Management will further address second half and full-year 2023 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of total net revenue, net income and gross margin. This is because the company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.

Table 1 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) ? Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income ? ? Loans $ 442,187 $ 145,337 $ 799,529 $ 259,722 Securitizations 2,659 2,567 5,713 5,325 Other 25,150 1,608 36,318 2,877 Total interest income 469,996 149,512 841,560 267,924 Interest expense Securitizations and warehouses 63,060 18,599 117,384 38,505 Deposits 106,529 4,543 179,645 4,974 Corporate borrowings 9,167 3,450 17,167 6,099 Other 114 191 228 684 Total interest expense 178,870 26,783 314,424 50,262 Net interest income 291,126 122,729 527,136 217,662 Noninterest income Loan origination and sales 103,064 144,414 229,575 302,118 Securitizations (12,900 ) (11,737 ) (16,077 ) (23,018 ) Servicing 9,052 10,471 21,794 22,707 Technology products and solutions 82,289 81,670 155,090 141,527 Other 25,387 14,980 52,658 31,875 Total noninterest income 206,892 239,798 443,040 475,209 Total net revenue 498,018 362,527 970,176 692,871 Noninterest expense Technology and product development 126,845 99,366 243,904 181,274 Sales and marketing 182,822 143,854 357,976 281,992 Cost of operations 93,885 79,091 177,793 149,528 General and administrative 131,180 125,829 254,869 262,334 Provision for credit losses 12,615 10,103 21,022 23,064 Total noninterest expense 547,347 458,243 1,055,564 898,192 Loss before income taxes (49,329 ) (95,716 ) (85,388 ) (205,321 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,780 (119 ) 3,417 (871 ) Net loss $ (47,549 ) $ (95,835 ) $ (81,971 ) $ (206,192 ) Loss per share ? ? Loss per share?-?basic $ (0.06 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.26 ) Loss per share?-?diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?basic 936,569,420 910,046,750 932,926,222 881,608,165 Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?diluted 936,569,420 910,046,750 932,926,222 881,608,165

Table 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Revenue

Adjusted net revenue is defined as total net revenue, adjusted to exclude the fair value changes in servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation inputs and assumptions changes, which relate only to our Lending segment. For our consolidated results and for the Lending segment, we reconcile adjusted net revenue to total net revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as presented for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total net revenue $ 498,018 $ 362,527 $ 970,176 $ 692,871 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (8,601 ) (9,098 ) (20,685 ) (20,678 ) Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) (602 ) 2,662 (513 ) 5,625 Adjusted net revenue $ 488,815 $ 356,091 $ 948,978 $ 677,818

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total net revenue - Lending $ 331,441 $ 257,117 $ 668,522 $ 510,106 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (8,601 ) (9,098 ) (20,685 ) (20,678 ) Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) (602 ) 2,662 (513 ) 5,625 Adjusted net revenue - Lending $ 322,238 $ 250,681 $ 647,324 $ 495,053

(1) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on servicing rights, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. These assumptions are highly sensitive to market interest rate changes and are not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Moreover, these non-cash charges are unrealized during the period and, therefore, have no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations and our overall performance. (2) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on residual interests classified as debt, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated securitization VIEs by purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the closing of the securitization and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These residual debt obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, but they have no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of total net evenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations.?

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude, as applicable: (i) corporate borrowing-based interest expense (our adjusted EBITDA measure is not adjusted for warehouse or securitization-based interest expense, nor deposit interest expense and finance lease liability interest expense, as these are not direct operating expenses), (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based expense (inclusive of equity-based payments to non-employees), (v) impairment expense (inclusive of goodwill impairment and property, equipment and software abandonments), (vi) transaction-related expenses, (vii) fair value changes in warrant liabilities, (viii) fair value changes in each of servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation assumptions, and (ix) other charges, as appropriate, that are not expected to recur and are not indicative of our core operating performance. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (47,549 ) $ (95,835 ) $ (81,971 ) $ (206,192 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense?-?corporate borrowings(1) 9,167 3,450 17,167 6,099 Income tax (benefit) expense(2) (1,780 ) 119 (3,417 ) 871 Depreciation and amortization(3) 50,130 38,056 95,451 68,754 Share-based expense 75,878 80,142 140,104 157,163 Restructuring charges(4) - - 4,953 - Impairment expense(5) - - 1,243 - Transaction-related expense(6) 176 808 176 17,346 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(7) (8,601 ) (9,098 ) (20,685 ) (20,678 ) Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(8) (602 ) 2,662 (513 ) 5,625 Total adjustments 124,368 116,139 234,479 235,180 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,819 $ 20,304 $ 152,508 $ 28,988

(1) Our adjusted EBITDA measure adjusts for corporate borrowing-based interest expense, as these expenses are a function of our capital structure. Corporate borrowing-based interest expense includes interest on our revolving credit facility and the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs on our convertible notes. Revolving credit facility interest expense in the 2023 periods increased due to higher interest rates relative to the prior year periods on identical outstanding debt. (2) Income taxes were primarily attributable to tax expense associated with the profitability of SoFi Bank in state jurisdictions where separate filings are required. For the three and six month 2023 periods, this expense was more than offset by income tax benefits from foreign losses in jurisdictions with net deferred tax liabilities related to Technisys. (3) Depreciation and amortization expense for the 2023 periods increased compared to the 2022 periods primarily in connection with acquisitions and growth in our internally-developed software balance. (4) Restructuring charges in the six-month 2023 period primarily included employee-related wages, benefits and severance associated with a small reduction in headcount in our Technology Platform segment in the first quarter of 2023, which do not reflect expected future operating expenses and are not indicative of our core operating performance. (5) Impairment expense in the six-month 2023 period relates to a sublease arrangement, which is not indicative of our core operating performance. (6) Transaction-related expenses in the 2023 and 2022 periods included financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our acquisition of Wyndham and Technisys, respectively. (7) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including market servicing costs, conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. This non-cash change is unrealized during the period and, therefore, has no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations. (8) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated VIEs through purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the securitization close and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, which has no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations. ?

Table 3 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except for Share Data) ? June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,015,652 $ 1,421,907 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 485,476 424,395 Investment securities (includes available-for-sale securities of $382,782 and $195,438 at fair value with associated amortized cost of $387,815 and $203,418, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 548,232 396,769 Loans held for sale, at fair value 18,213,667 13,557,074 Loans held for investment (less allowance for credit losses on loans at amortized cost of $41,227 and $40,788, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 347,551 307,957 Servicing rights 145,663 149,854 Property, equipment and software 191,352 170,104 Goodwill 1,640,679 1,622,991 Intangible assets 412,099 442,155 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,523 97,135 Other assets (less allowance for credit losses of $1,937 and $2,785, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 466,555 417,334 Total assets $ 25,561,449 $ 19,007,675 Liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity Liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 12,672,392 $ 7,265,792 Noninterest-bearing deposits 67,681 76,504 Total deposits 12,740,073 7,342,296 Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 632,459 516,215 Operating lease liabilities 115,224 117,758 Debt 6,484,326 5,485,882 Residual interests classified as debt 11,332 17,048 Total liabilities 19,983,414 13,479,199 Commitments, guarantees, concentrations and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable preferred stock, $0.00 par value: 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,234,000 and 3,234,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 320,374 320,374 Permanent equity: Common stock, $0.00 par value: 3,100,000,000 and 3,100,000,000 shares authorized; 948,912,761 and 933,896,120 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 94 93 Additional paid-in capital 6,848,178 6,719,826 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,119 ) (8,296 ) Accumulated deficit (1,585,492 ) (1,503,521 ) Total permanent equity 5,257,661 5,208,102 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 25,561,449 $ 19,007,675

Table 4 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Average Balances and Net Interest Earnings Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 ($ in thousands) Average

Balances Interest Income/Expense Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balances Interest

Income/Expense Average

Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 2,158,973 $ 24,127 4.48 % $ 1,064,672 $ 943 0.35 % Investment securities 387,453 3,682 3.81 505,840 3,004 2.38 Loans 17,810,656 442,187 9.96 7,804,416 145,337 7.45 Total interest-earning assets 20,357,082 469,996 9.26 % 9,374,928 149,284 6.37 % Total noninterest-earning assets 2,862,005 3,011,591 Total assets $ 23,219,087 $ 12,386,519 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits $ 2,071,639 $ 12,922 2.50 % $ 1,137,097 $ 2,654 0.93 % Savings deposits 7,292,617 73,114 4.02 673,561 1,863 1.11 Time deposits 1,708,576 20,493 4.81 17,660 26 0.59 Total interest-bearing deposits 11,072,832 106,529 3.86 1,828,318 4,543 0.99 Warehouse facilities 3,204,559 48,080 6.02 2,093,373 9,717 1.86 Securitization debt 908,381 10,770 4.76 547,049 5,204 3.81 Other debt 1,642,953 13,491 3.29 1,643,944 6,091 1.48 Total debt 5,755,893 72,341 5.04 4,284,366 21,012 1.96 Residual interests classified as debt 13,015 - - 61,388 1,037 6.76 Total interest-bearing liabilities 16,841,740 178,870 4.26 % 6,174,072 26,592 1.72 % Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 786,175 682,474 Total liabilities 17,627,915 6,856,546 Total temporary equity 320,374 320,374 Total permanent equity 5,270,798 5,209,599 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 23,219,087 $ 12,386,519 Net interest income $ 291,126 $ 122,692 Net interest margin 5.74 % 5.23 %

Table 5 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) (In Thousands) ? Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 Net cash used in operating activities $ (4,292,679 ) $ (1,956,723 ) Net cash used in investing activities (307,826 ) (4,918 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,255,232 2,192,231 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 99 (94 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents $ 1,654,826 $ 230,496 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,846,302 768,437 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,501,128 $ 998,933

Table 6 Company Metrics ? June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Members 6,240,091 5,655,711 5,222,533 4,742,673 4,318,705 3,868,334 3,460,298 2,937,379 2,560,492 Total Products 9,401,025 8,554,363 7,894,636 7,199,298 6,564,174 5,862,137 5,173,197 4,267,665 3,667,121 Total Products - Lending segment 1,503,892 1,416,122 1,340,597 1,280,493 1,202,027 1,138,566 1,078,952 1,030,882 981,440 Total Products - Financial Services segment 7,897,133 7,138,241 6,554,039 5,918,805 5,362,147 4,723,571 4,094,245 3,236,783 2,685,681 Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment(1) 129,356,203 126,326,916 130,704,351 124,332,810 116,570,038 109,687,014 99,660,657 88,811,022 78,902,156

(1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company included SoFi accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in its total Technology Platform accounts metric to better align with the presentation of Technology Platform segment revenue. Quarterly amounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 were determined to be immaterial, and as such were not recast.

Members

We refer to our customers as "members". We define a member as someone who has a lending relationship with us through origination and/or ongoing servicing, opened a financial services account, linked an external account to our platform, or signed up for our credit score monitoring service. Our members have continuous access to our certified financial planners, our career advice services, our member events, our content, educational material, news, and our tools and calculators, which are provided at no cost to the member. We view members as an indication not only of the size and a measurement of growth of our business, but also as a measure of the significant value of the data we have collected over time.

Once someone becomes a member, they are always considered a member unless they violate our terms of service. We adjust our total number of members in the event a member is removed in accordance with our terms of service. This could occur for a variety of reasons-including fraud or pursuant to certain legal processes-and, as our terms of service evolve together with our business practices, product offerings and applicable regulations, our grounds for removing members from our total member count could change. The determination that a member should be removed in accordance with our terms of service is subject to an evaluation process, following the completion, and based on the results, of which, relevant members and their associated products are removed from our total member count in the period in which such evaluation process concludes. However, depending on the length of the evaluation process, that removal may not take place in the same period in which the member was added to our member count or the same period in which the circumstances leading to their removal occurred. For this reason, our total member count may not yet reflect adjustments that may be made once ongoing evaluation processes, if any, conclude.

Total Products

Total products refers to the aggregate number of lending and financial services products that our members have selected on our platform since our inception through the reporting date, whether or not the members are still registered for such products. Total products is a primary indicator of the size and reach of our Lending and Financial Services segments. Management relies on total products metrics to understand the effectiveness of our member acquisition efforts and to gauge the propensity for members to use more than one product.

In our Lending segment, total products refers to the number of personal loans, student loans and home loans that have been originated through our platform through the reporting date, whether or not such loans have been paid off. If a member has multiple loan products of the same loan product type, such as two personal loans, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple loan products across loan product types, such as one personal loan and one home loan, that is counted as two products.

In our Financial Services segment, total products refers to the number of SoFi Money accounts (inclusive of checking and savings accounts held at SoFi Bank and cash management accounts), SoFi Invest accounts, SoFi Credit Card accounts (including accounts with a zero dollar balance at the reporting date), referred loans (which are originated by a third-party partner to which we provide pre-qualified borrower referrals), SoFi At Work accounts and SoFi Relay accounts (with either credit score monitoring enabled or external linked accounts) that have been opened through our platform through the reporting date. Checking and savings accounts are considered one account within our total products metric. Our SoFi Invest service is composed of three products: active investing accounts, robo-advisory accounts and digital assets accounts. Our members can select any one or combination of the three types of SoFi Invest products. If a member has multiple SoFi Invest products of the same account type, such as two active investing accounts, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple SoFi Invest products across account types, such as one active investing account and one robo-advisory account, those separate account types are considered separate products. In the event a member is removed in accordance with our terms of service, as discussed under "Members" above, the member's associated products are also removed.

Technology Platform Total Accounts

In our Technology Platform segment, total accounts refers to the number of open accounts at Galileo as of the reporting date. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, we included intercompany accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in our total accounts metric to better align with the Technology Platform segment revenue, which includes intercompany revenue. We recast the accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021, but did not recast the accounts for the earlier quarters in 2021, as the impact was determined to be immaterial. Total accounts is a primary indicator of the accounts dependent upon our technology platform to use virtual card products, virtual wallets, make peer-to-peer and bank-to-bank transfers, receive early paychecks, separate savings from spending balances, make debit transactions and rely upon real-time authorizations, all of which result in revenues for the Technology Platform segment. We do not measure total accounts for the Technisys products and solutions, as the revenue model is not primarily dependent upon being a fully integrated, stand-ready service.

Table 7 Segment Financials (Unaudited) ? Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) June 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Lending Net interest income $ 231,885 $ 201,047 $ 183,607 $ 139,516 $ 114,003 $ 94,354 $ 77,246 $ 72,257 $ 56,822 Total noninterest income. 99,556 136,034 144,584 162,178 143,114 158,635 136,518 138,034 109,469 Total net revenue 331,441 337,081 328,191 301,694 257,117 252,989 213,764 210,291 166,291 Adjusted net revenue(1) 322,238 325,086 314,930 296,965 250,681 244,372 208,032 215,475 172,232 Contribution profit 183,309 209,898 208,799 180,562 141,991 132,651 105,065 117,668 89,188 Technology Platform Net interest income (expense) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 39 $ (32 ) Total noninterest income 87,623 77,887 85,652 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,186 45,329 Total net revenue(2) 87,623 77,887 85,652 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,225 45,297 Contribution profit 17,154 14,857 16,881 19,536 21,841 18,255 20,008 15,741 13,013 Financial Services Net interest income $ 74,637 $ 58,037 $ 45,609 $ 28,158 $ 12,925 $ 5,882 $ 1,785 $ 1,209 $ 542 Total noninterest income 23,415 23,064 19,208 20,795 17,438 17,661 20,171 11,411 16,497 Total net revenue 98,052 81,101 64,817 48,953 30,363 23,543 21,956 12,620 17,039 Contribution loss(2) (4,347 ) (24,235 ) (43,588 ) (52,623 ) (53,700 ) (49,515 ) (35,189 ) (39,465 ) (24,745 ) Corporate/Other Net interest expense $ (15,396 ) $ (23,074 ) $ (20,632 ) $ (9,824 ) $ (4,199 ) $ (5,303 ) $ (2,454 ) $ (1,130 ) $ (1,320 ) Total noninterest income (loss). (3,702 ) (837 ) (1,349 ) (1,615 ) (4,653 ) (1,690 ) (957 ) - 3,967 Total net revenue (loss)(2) (19,098 ) (23,911 ) (21,981 ) (11,439 ) (8,852 ) (6,993 ) (3,411 ) (1,130 ) 2,647 Consolidated Net interest income $ 291,126 $ 236,010 $ 208,584 $ 157,850 $ 122,729 $ 94,933 $ 76,577 $ 72,375 $ 56,012 Total noninterest income. 206,892 236,148 248,095 266,135 239,798 235,411 209,031 199,631 175,262 Total net revenue 498,018 472,158 456,679 423,985 362,527 330,344 285,608 272,006 231,274 Adjusted net revenue(1) 488,815 460,163 443,418 419,256 356,091 321,727 279,876 277,190 237,215 Net loss (47,549 ) (34,422 ) (40,006 ) (74,209 ) (95,835 ) (110,357 ) (111,012 ) (30,047 ) (165,314 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 76,819 75,689 70,060 44,298 20,304 8,684 4,593 10,256 11,240

(1) ?Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein. (2) Technology Platform segment total net revenue includes intercompany fees. The equal and offsetting intercompany expenses are reflected within the Financial Services and Technology Platform segment directly attributable expenses. The intercompany revenues and expenses are eliminated in consolidation. The revenues are eliminated within Corporate/Other and the expenses represent a reconciling item of segment contribution profit (loss) to consolidated loss before income taxes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all intercompany amounts were reflected in the fourth quarter, as inter-quarter amounts were determined to be immaterial.

