"We delivered another quarter of record financial results and generated our ninth consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 37% year-over-year. Record revenue at the company level was driven by record revenue in both our Technology Platform business segment and our Financial Services business segment coupled with continued strong Lending business segment revenue growth. We also generated our fourth consecutive quarter of record adjusted EBITDA of $77 million, representing a 43% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin and a 16% margin overall, as well as a 36% incremental GAAP net income margin," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Consolidated Results Summary
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
2023
2022
|% Change
Consolidated - GAAP
Total net revenue
$
498,018
$
362,527
37
%
Net loss
(47,549
)
(95,835
)
(50
)%
Net loss attributable to common stockholders?-?basic and diluted(1)
(57,628
)
(105,914
)
(46
)%
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders -?basic and diluted
(0.06
)
(0.12
)
(50
)%
Consolidated - Non-GAAP
Adjusted net revenue(2)
$
488,815
$
356,091
37
%
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
76,819
20,304
278
%
___________________
(1)
Adjusted for the contractual amount of dividends payable to holders of Series 1 redeemable preferred stock, which are participating interests.
(2)
Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.
Noto continued: "Our record number of member additions and strong momentum in product and cross-buy adds, along with improving operating efficiency, reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and unique Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added over 584,000 new members during the second quarter, and ended with over 6.2 million total members, up 44% year-over-year. We also added nearly 847,000 new products during the second quarter, and ended with over 9.4 million total products, a 43% annual increase."
Noto concluded: "Total deposits grew by $2.7 billion, up 26% during the second quarter to $12.7 billion at quarter-end, and over 90% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. For new direct deposit accounts opened in the second quarter, the median FICO score was 747. More than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30, and this has had a significant impact on debit spending, with continued strong cross-buy trends from this attractive member base into Lending and other Financial Services products. With our launch of offering FDIC insurance of up to $2 million, nearly 98% of our deposits were insured at quarter end.
As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we have benefited from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macro uncertainty. SoFi Bank, N.A. generated $63.1 million of GAAP net income at a 17% margin."
Consolidated Results
Second quarter total GAAP net revenue increased 37% to $498.0 million from the prior-year period's $362.5 million. Second quarter adjusted net revenue of $488.8 million was up 37% from the same prior-year period's $356.1 million. Second quarter record adjusted EBITDA of $76.8 million increased 278% from the same prior year period's $20.3 million.
SoFi hit a number of key financial inflection points in the quarter, including adjusted EBITDA exceeding share-based compensation expense of $75.9 million for the second consecutive quarter. Additionally, SoFi improved contribution loss in the Financial Services segment to $4 million versus $24 million in the first quarter of 2023 and $54 million in the second quarter of 2022. The improvement in the Financial Services business segment contribution loss reinforces the company's confidence in achieving positive contribution profit in all three business segments by year end, as well as overall GAAP profitability for the company for the fourth quarter of 2023. SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $47.5 million for the second quarter of 2023, an improvement from the prior-year period's net loss of $95.8 million.
Member and Product Growth
SoFi achieved strong year-over-year growth in both members and products in the second quarter of 2023. Record new member additions of over 584,000 brought total members to over 6.2 million by quarter-end, up over 1.9 million, or 44%, from the end of 2022's second quarter.
New product additions of nearly 847,000 in the second quarter brought total products to over 9.4 million at quarter-end, up 43% from 6.6 million at the same prior year quarter-end.
In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 47% year-over-year, to 7.9 million from 5.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. SoFi Money (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) grew 47% year-over-year to 2.7 million products, SoFi Invest grew 18% year-over-year to 2.3 million products, and SoFi Relay grew 90% year-over-year to 2.6 million products.
Lending products increased 25% year-over-year to 1.5 million products, driven primarily by continued record growth in personal loans.
Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 11% year-over-year to 129.4 million.
Lending Segment Results
Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $331.4 million and $322.2 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023, both up 29% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Higher loan balances and net interest margin expansion drove strong growth in net interest income.
Lending segment second quarter contribution profit of $183.3 million increased 29% from $142.0 million in the same prior-year period. Contribution margin using Lending adjusted net revenue remained healthy at 57% in both the second quarter of 2023 and the same prior-year period. These advances reflect SoFi's ability to capitalize on continued strong demand for its lending products.
?Lending - Segment Results of Operations
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
Net interest income
$
231,885
$
114,003
103
%
Noninterest income
99,556
143,114
(30
)%
Total net revenue - Lending
331,441
257,117
29
%
Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions
(8,601
)
(9,098
)
(5
)%
Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions
(602
)
2,662
n/m
Directly attributable expenses
(138,929
)
(108,690
)
28
%
Contribution Profit
$
183,309
$
141,991
29
%
Adjusted net revenue - Lending(1)
$
322,238
$
250,681
29
%
___________________
(1)
Adjusted net revenue - Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.
Lending - Loans Held for Sale
?
Personal Loans
Student Loans
Home Loans
Total
June 30, 2023
Unpaid principal
$
12,171,935
$
5,262,975
$
87,928
$
17,522,838
Accumulated interest
82,868
21,164
150
104,182
Cumulative fair value adjustments(1)
496,360
99,782
(9,495
)
586,647
Total fair value of loans(2)
$
12,751,163
$
5,383,921
$
78,583
$
18,213,667
March 31, 2023
Unpaid principal
$
10,039,769
$
5,086,953
$
89,782
$
15,216,504
Accumulated interest
69,049
20,787
162
89,998
Cumulative fair value adjustments(1)
428,181
132,319
(8,897
)
551,603
Total fair value of loans(2)
$
10,536,999
$
5,240,059
$
81,047
$
15,858,105
___________________
(1)
The cumulative fair value adjustments for personal loans during the three months ended June 30, 2023 were primarily impacted by higher origination volume, partially offset by lower fair value marks driven primarily by a higher discount rate, while the cumulative fair value adjustments for student loans were primarily impacted by a higher weighted average discount rate and higher prepayment rate assumption, which also resulted in lower fair value marks.
(2)
Each component of the fair value of loans is impacted by charge-offs during the period. Our fair value assumption for annual default rate incorporates fair value markdowns on loans beginning when they are 10 days or more delinquent, with additional markdowns at 30, 60 and 90 days past due.
The following table summarizes the significant inputs to the fair value model for personal and student loans:
Personal Loans
Student Loans
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Weighted average coupon rate(1)
13.6
%
13.2
%
5.0
%
4.9
%
Weighted average annual default rate
4.6
4.6
0.5
0.4
Weighted average conditional prepayment rate
19.0
19.1
10.6
10.4
Weighted average discount rate
6.1
5.5
4.4
4.1
___________________??
(1)
Represents the average coupon rate on loans held on balance sheet, weighted by unpaid principal balance outstanding at the balance sheet date.
Second quarter Lending segment total origination volume increased 37% year-over-year, as a result of continued strong demand for personal loans.
Record personal loan originations of over $3.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023 were up $1.3 billion, or 51%, year-over-year, and rose 27% sequentially. This strong performance was aided by years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application-to-approval process for qualified borrowers and constant testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain high credit quality and strong returns. Second quarter student loan volume of over $395 million continued to reflect the uncertainty around federal student loan payments. Second quarter home loan volume of over $243 million was down 27% year-over-year, but nearly tripled sequentially, as we began to benefit from the technology platform and overall loan capacity from our acquisition at the beginning of the quarter.
?Lending - Originations and Average Balances
Three Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period)
Personal loans
$
3,740,981
$
2,471,849
51
%
Student loans
395,367
398,722
(1
)%
Home loans
243,123
332,047
(27
)%
Total
$
4,379,471
$
3,202,618
37
%
Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1)
Personal loans
$
23,767
$
24,421
(3
)%
Student loans
45,523
48,474
(6
)%
Home loans
277,077
287,205
(4
)%
_________________
(1)
Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.
?Lending - Products
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Personal loans
985,396
714,735
38
%
Student loans
491,499
462,164
6
%
Home loans
26,997
25,128
7
%
Total lending products
1,503,892
1,202,027
25
%
Technology Platform Segment Results
Technology Platform segment record net revenue of $87.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 increased 4% year-over-year and 13% sequentially, and includes strong contribution from Galileo, which had 9% sequential revenue growth, and continued strong contribution from Technisys, which had 21% sequential revenue growth. Contribution profit of $17.2 million decreased 21% year-over-year, for a margin of 20%, which improved modestly from the prior quarter. We are seeing strong adoption of new products, including Konecta, our AI natural language customer service bot, and our Payments Risk Platform (PRP), a platform which leverages transactional data to reduce transaction fraud.
Technology Platform - Segment Results of Operations
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
Total net revenue - Technology Platform
$
87,623
$
83,899
4
%
Directly attributable expenses
(70,469
)
(62,058
)
14
%
Contribution Profit
$
17,154
$
21,841
(21
)%
Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 11% year-over-year, to 129.4 million from 116.6 million. We have made great progress on our strategy to sign larger, more durable clients. Galileo signed 5 new clients in the second quarter of 2023, all of which have existing installed bases, and Technisys went live with 4 new clients. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of ongoing discussions with potential partners with large existing customer bases across both the U.S. and Latin America spanning both the financial services and non-financial services segments.
?Technology Platform
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Total accounts
129,356,203
116,570,038
11
%
Financial Services Segment Results
Financial Services segment record net revenue increased 223% in the second quarter of 2023 to $98.1 million from the prior year period's total of $30.4 million, helped by 188% growth in segment interchange revenue and 477% growth in net interest income. Strength in the segment results was driven by SoFi Money along with contributions from SoFi Invest, SoFi Protect, SoFi Credit Card, and lending-as-a-service.
Importantly, Financial Services segment contribution loss was $4.3 million, reflecting a $49.4 million improvement over the prior-year quarter's $53.7 million loss, as well as our second consecutive quarter of positive variable profit in the segment. This came as a result of continued improvement in monetization for the segment, along with increasing operating leverage as we efficiently scale the business. Annualized revenue per product of $50 more than doubled year-over-year and grew 9% sequentially.
Financial Services - Segment Results of Operations
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
% Change
Net interest income
$
74,637
$
12,925
477
%
Noninterest income
23,415
17,438
34
%
Total net revenue - Financial Services
98,052
30,363
223
%
Directly attributable expenses
(102,399
)
(84,063
)
22
%
Contribution loss
$
(4,347
)
$
(53,700
)
(92
)%
By continuously innovating with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards for members, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by 2.5 million, or 47%, year-over-year in the second quarter of 2023, bringing the total to 7.9 million at quarter-end. In the second quarter of 2023, SoFi Money products increased by over 280,000, SoFi Invest products increased by nearly 105,000 and Relay products increased by over 347,000.
Most notably, our Checking and Savings offering has an APY of up to 4.40% as of July 31, 2023, no minimum balance requirement nor balance limits, a host of free features and a unique rewards program. Total deposits grew 26% during the second quarter to $12.7 billion at quarter-end, and over 90% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. More than half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts were setting up direct deposit by day 30 in the second quarter of 2023.
?Financial Services - Products
June 30,
2023
2022
% Change
Money(1)
2,693,148
1,837,138
47
%
Invest
2,315,777
1,961,425
18
%
Credit Card
213,395
139,781
53
%
Referred loans(2)
47,439
28,037
69
%
Relay
2,553,158
1,344,538
90
%
At Work
74,216
51,228
45
%
Total financial services products
7,897,133
5,362,147
47
%
___________________??
(1)
Includes SoFi Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, and cash management accounts.
(2)
Limited to loans wherein we provide third party fulfillment services.
Guidance and Outlook
Management expects to generate $1.025 to $1.085 billion of adjusted net revenue in the second half of 2023, up 19% to 26% year-over-year, and $180 to $190 million of adjusted EBITDA.
For the full year 2023, management expects adjusted net revenue of $1.974 to $2.034 billion, up from its prior guidance of $1.955 to $2.02 billion, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $333 to $343 million, up from its prior guidance of $268 to $288 million, representing a 40-44% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin. Management projects that a more significant portion of the second half adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA results will be generated during the fourth quarter. As the company moves toward expected GAAP net income profitability in the fourth quarter, management expects share-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expenses to be slightly higher than reported second quarter 2023 levels in both the third and fourth quarters of the year.
Management will further address second half and full-year 2023 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of total net revenue, net income and gross margin. This is because the company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures.
FINANCIAL TABLES
1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
2. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
3. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
4. Average Balances and Net Interest Earnings Analysis
5. Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
6. Company Metrics
7. Segment Financials (Unaudited)
Table 1
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data)
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
?
2023
2022
2023
2022
Interest income
?
?
Loans
$
442,187
$
145,337
$
799,529
$
259,722
Securitizations
2,659
2,567
5,713
5,325
Other
25,150
1,608
36,318
2,877
Total interest income
469,996
149,512
841,560
267,924
Interest expense
Securitizations and warehouses
63,060
18,599
117,384
38,505
Deposits
106,529
4,543
179,645
4,974
Corporate borrowings
9,167
3,450
17,167
6,099
Other
114
191
228
684
Total interest expense
178,870
26,783
314,424
50,262
Net interest income
291,126
122,729
527,136
217,662
Noninterest income
Loan origination and sales
103,064
144,414
229,575
302,118
Securitizations
(12,900
)
(11,737
)
(16,077
)
(23,018
)
Servicing
9,052
10,471
21,794
22,707
Technology products and solutions
82,289
81,670
155,090
141,527
Other
25,387
14,980
52,658
31,875
Total noninterest income
206,892
239,798
443,040
475,209
Total net revenue
498,018
362,527
970,176
692,871
Noninterest expense
Technology and product development
126,845
99,366
243,904
181,274
Sales and marketing
182,822
143,854
357,976
281,992
Cost of operations
93,885
79,091
177,793
149,528
General and administrative
131,180
125,829
254,869
262,334
Provision for credit losses
12,615
10,103
21,022
23,064
Total noninterest expense
547,347
458,243
1,055,564
898,192
Loss before income taxes
(49,329
)
(95,716
)
(85,388
)
(205,321
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,780
(119
)
3,417
(871
)
Net loss
$
(47,549
)
$
(95,835
)
$
(81,971
)
$
(206,192
)
Loss per share
?
?
Loss per share?-?basic
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.26
)
Loss per share?-?diluted
$
(0.06
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.26
)
Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?basic
936,569,420
910,046,750
932,926,222
881,608,165
Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?diluted
936,569,420
910,046,750
932,926,222
881,608,165
Table 2
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Revenue
Adjusted net revenue is defined as total net revenue, adjusted to exclude the fair value changes in servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation inputs and assumptions changes, which relate only to our Lending segment. For our consolidated results and for the Lending segment, we reconcile adjusted net revenue to total net revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as presented for the periods indicated below:
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total net revenue
$
498,018
$
362,527
$
970,176
$
692,871
Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(8,601
)
(9,098
)
(20,685
)
(20,678
)
Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2)
(602
)
2,662
(513
)
5,625
Adjusted net revenue
$
488,815
$
356,091
$
948,978
$
677,818
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Total net revenue - Lending
$
331,441
$
257,117
$
668,522
$
510,106
Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1)
(8,601
)
(9,098
)
(20,685
)
(20,678
)
Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2)
(602
)
2,662
(513
)
5,625
Adjusted net revenue - Lending
$
322,238
$
250,681
$
647,324
$
495,053
___________________??
(1)
Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on servicing rights, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. These assumptions are highly sensitive to market interest rate changes and are not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Moreover, these non-cash charges are unrealized during the period and, therefore, have no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations and our overall performance.
(2)
Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on residual interests classified as debt, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated securitization VIEs by purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the closing of the securitization and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These residual debt obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, but they have no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of total net evenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations.?
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude, as applicable: (i) corporate borrowing-based interest expense (our adjusted EBITDA measure is not adjusted for warehouse or securitization-based interest expense, nor deposit interest expense and finance lease liability interest expense, as these are not direct operating expenses), (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based expense (inclusive of equity-based payments to non-employees), (v) impairment expense (inclusive of goodwill impairment and property, equipment and software abandonments), (vi) transaction-related expenses, (vii) fair value changes in warrant liabilities, (viii) fair value changes in each of servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation assumptions, and (ix) other charges, as appropriate, that are not expected to recur and are not indicative of our core operating performance. We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated below:
?
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net loss
$
(47,549
)
$
(95,835
)
$
(81,971
)
$
(206,192
)
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Interest expense?-?corporate borrowings(1)
9,167
3,450
17,167
6,099
Income tax (benefit) expense(2)
(1,780
)
119
(3,417
)
871
Depreciation and amortization(3)
50,130
38,056
95,451
68,754
Share-based expense
75,878
80,142
140,104
157,163
Restructuring charges(4)
-
-
4,953
-
Impairment expense(5)
-
-
1,243
-
Transaction-related expense(6)
176
808
176
17,346
Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(7)
(8,601
)
(9,098
)
(20,685
)
(20,678
)
Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(8)
(602
)
2,662
(513
)
5,625
Total adjustments
124,368
116,139
234,479
235,180
Adjusted EBITDA
$
76,819
$
20,304
$
152,508
$
28,988
___________________??
(1)
Our adjusted EBITDA measure adjusts for corporate borrowing-based interest expense, as these expenses are a function of our capital structure. Corporate borrowing-based interest expense includes interest on our revolving credit facility and the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs on our convertible notes. Revolving credit facility interest expense in the 2023 periods increased due to higher interest rates relative to the prior year periods on identical outstanding debt.
(2)
Income taxes were primarily attributable to tax expense associated with the profitability of SoFi Bank in state jurisdictions where separate filings are required. For the three and six month 2023 periods, this expense was more than offset by income tax benefits from foreign losses in jurisdictions with net deferred tax liabilities related to Technisys.
(3)
|Depreciation and amortization expense for the 2023 periods increased compared to the 2022 periods primarily in connection with acquisitions and growth in our internally-developed software balance.
(4)
Restructuring charges in the six-month 2023 period primarily included employee-related wages, benefits and severance associated with a small reduction in headcount in our Technology Platform segment in the first quarter of 2023, which do not reflect expected future operating expenses and are not indicative of our core operating performance.
(5)
Impairment expense in the six-month 2023 period relates to a sublease arrangement, which is not indicative of our core operating performance.
(6)
Transaction-related expenses in the 2023 and 2022 periods included financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our acquisition of Wyndham and Technisys, respectively.
(7)
|Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including market servicing costs, conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. This non-cash change is unrealized during the period and, therefore, has no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations.
(8)
Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated VIEs through purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the securitization close and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, which has no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations. ?
Table 3
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except for Share Data)
?
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
?
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,015,652
$
1,421,907
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
485,476
424,395
Investment securities (includes available-for-sale securities of $382,782 and $195,438 at fair value with associated amortized cost of $387,815 and $203,418, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
548,232
396,769
Loans held for sale, at fair value
18,213,667
13,557,074
Loans held for investment (less allowance for credit losses on loans at amortized cost of $41,227 and $40,788, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
347,551
307,957
Servicing rights
145,663
149,854
Property, equipment and software
191,352
170,104
Goodwill
1,640,679
1,622,991
Intangible assets
412,099
442,155
Operating lease right-of-use assets
94,523
97,135
Other assets (less allowance for credit losses of $1,937 and $2,785, as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
466,555
417,334
Total assets
$
25,561,449
$
19,007,675
Liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
12,672,392
$
7,265,792
Noninterest-bearing deposits
67,681
76,504
Total deposits
12,740,073
7,342,296
Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities
632,459
516,215
Operating lease liabilities
115,224
117,758
Debt
6,484,326
5,485,882
Residual interests classified as debt
11,332
17,048
Total liabilities
19,983,414
13,479,199
Commitments, guarantees, concentrations and contingencies
Temporary equity:
Redeemable preferred stock, $0.00 par value: 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,234,000 and 3,234,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
320,374
320,374
Permanent equity:
Common stock, $0.00 par value: 3,100,000,000 and 3,100,000,000 shares authorized; 948,912,761 and 933,896,120 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
94
93
Additional paid-in capital
6,848,178
6,719,826
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,119
)
(8,296
)
Accumulated deficit
(1,585,492
)
(1,503,521
)
Total permanent equity
5,257,661
5,208,102
Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity
$
25,561,449
$
19,007,675
Table 4
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Average Balances and Net Interest Earnings Analysis
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Average
Interest
Income/Expense
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
2,158,973
$
24,127
4.48
%
$
1,064,672
$
943
0.35
%
Investment securities
387,453
3,682
3.81
505,840
3,004
2.38
Loans
17,810,656
442,187
9.96
7,804,416
145,337
7.45
Total interest-earning assets
20,357,082
469,996
9.26
%
9,374,928
149,284
6.37
%
Total noninterest-earning assets
2,862,005
3,011,591
Total assets
$
23,219,087
$
12,386,519
Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Permanent Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$
2,071,639
$
12,922
2.50
%
$
1,137,097
$
2,654
0.93
%
Savings deposits
7,292,617
73,114
4.02
673,561
1,863
1.11
Time deposits
1,708,576
20,493
4.81
17,660
26
0.59
Total interest-bearing deposits
11,072,832
106,529
3.86
1,828,318
4,543
0.99
Warehouse facilities
3,204,559
48,080
6.02
2,093,373
9,717
1.86
Securitization debt
908,381
10,770
4.76
547,049
5,204
3.81
Other debt
1,642,953
13,491
3.29
1,643,944
6,091
1.48
Total debt
5,755,893
72,341
5.04
4,284,366
21,012
1.96
Residual interests classified as debt
13,015
-
-
61,388
1,037
6.76
Total interest-bearing liabilities
16,841,740
178,870
4.26
%
6,174,072
26,592
1.72
%
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities
786,175
682,474
Total liabilities
17,627,915
6,856,546
Total temporary equity
320,374
320,374
Total permanent equity
5,270,798
5,209,599
Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity
$
23,219,087
$
12,386,519
Net interest income
$
291,126
$
122,692
Net interest margin
5.74
%
5.23
%
Table 5
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
?
Six Months Ended June 30,
?
2023
2022
Net cash used in operating activities
$
(4,292,679
)
$
(1,956,723
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(307,826
)
(4,918
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
6,255,232
2,192,231
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
99
(94
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
$
1,654,826
$
230,496
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
1,846,302
768,437
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period
$
3,501,128
$
998,933
Table 6
|Company Metrics
?
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Members
6,240,091
5,655,711
5,222,533
4,742,673
4,318,705
3,868,334
3,460,298
2,937,379
2,560,492
Total Products
9,401,025
8,554,363
7,894,636
7,199,298
6,564,174
5,862,137
5,173,197
4,267,665
3,667,121
Total Products - Lending segment
1,503,892
1,416,122
1,340,597
1,280,493
1,202,027
1,138,566
1,078,952
1,030,882
981,440
Total Products - Financial Services segment
7,897,133
7,138,241
6,554,039
5,918,805
5,362,147
4,723,571
4,094,245
3,236,783
2,685,681
Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment(1)
129,356,203
126,326,916
130,704,351
124,332,810
116,570,038
109,687,014
99,660,657
88,811,022
78,902,156
___________________??
(1)
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company included SoFi accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in its total Technology Platform accounts metric to better align with the presentation of Technology Platform segment revenue. Quarterly amounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 were determined to be immaterial, and as such were not recast.
Members
We refer to our customers as "members". We define a member as someone who has a lending relationship with us through origination and/or ongoing servicing, opened a financial services account, linked an external account to our platform, or signed up for our credit score monitoring service. Our members have continuous access to our certified financial planners, our career advice services, our member events, our content, educational material, news, and our tools and calculators, which are provided at no cost to the member. We view members as an indication not only of the size and a measurement of growth of our business, but also as a measure of the significant value of the data we have collected over time.
Once someone becomes a member, they are always considered a member unless they violate our terms of service. We adjust our total number of members in the event a member is removed in accordance with our terms of service. This could occur for a variety of reasons-including fraud or pursuant to certain legal processes-and, as our terms of service evolve together with our business practices, product offerings and applicable regulations, our grounds for removing members from our total member count could change. The determination that a member should be removed in accordance with our terms of service is subject to an evaluation process, following the completion, and based on the results, of which, relevant members and their associated products are removed from our total member count in the period in which such evaluation process concludes. However, depending on the length of the evaluation process, that removal may not take place in the same period in which the member was added to our member count or the same period in which the circumstances leading to their removal occurred. For this reason, our total member count may not yet reflect adjustments that may be made once ongoing evaluation processes, if any, conclude.
Total Products
Total products refers to the aggregate number of lending and financial services products that our members have selected on our platform since our inception through the reporting date, whether or not the members are still registered for such products. Total products is a primary indicator of the size and reach of our Lending and Financial Services segments. Management relies on total products metrics to understand the effectiveness of our member acquisition efforts and to gauge the propensity for members to use more than one product.
In our Lending segment, total products refers to the number of personal loans, student loans and home loans that have been originated through our platform through the reporting date, whether or not such loans have been paid off. If a member has multiple loan products of the same loan product type, such as two personal loans, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple loan products across loan product types, such as one personal loan and one home loan, that is counted as two products.
In our Financial Services segment, total products refers to the number of SoFi Money accounts (inclusive of checking and savings accounts held at SoFi Bank and cash management accounts), SoFi Invest accounts, SoFi Credit Card accounts (including accounts with a zero dollar balance at the reporting date), referred loans (which are originated by a third-party partner to which we provide pre-qualified borrower referrals), SoFi At Work accounts and SoFi Relay accounts (with either credit score monitoring enabled or external linked accounts) that have been opened through our platform through the reporting date. Checking and savings accounts are considered one account within our total products metric. Our SoFi Invest service is composed of three products: active investing accounts, robo-advisory accounts and digital assets accounts. Our members can select any one or combination of the three types of SoFi Invest products. If a member has multiple SoFi Invest products of the same account type, such as two active investing accounts, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple SoFi Invest products across account types, such as one active investing account and one robo-advisory account, those separate account types are considered separate products. In the event a member is removed in accordance with our terms of service, as discussed under "Members" above, the member's associated products are also removed.
Technology Platform Total Accounts
In our Technology Platform segment, total accounts refers to the number of open accounts at Galileo as of the reporting date. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, we included intercompany accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in our total accounts metric to better align with the Technology Platform segment revenue, which includes intercompany revenue. We recast the accounts in the fourth quarter of 2021, but did not recast the accounts for the earlier quarters in 2021, as the impact was determined to be immaterial. Total accounts is a primary indicator of the accounts dependent upon our technology platform to use virtual card products, virtual wallets, make peer-to-peer and bank-to-bank transfers, receive early paychecks, separate savings from spending balances, make debit transactions and rely upon real-time authorizations, all of which result in revenues for the Technology Platform segment. We do not measure total accounts for the Technisys products and solutions, as the revenue model is not primarily dependent upon being a fully integrated, stand-ready service.
Table 7
Segment Financials
(Unaudited)
?
Quarter Ended
($ in thousands)
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Lending
Net interest income
$
231,885
$
201,047
$
183,607
$
139,516
$
114,003
$
94,354
$
77,246
$
72,257
$
56,822
Total noninterest income.
99,556
136,034
144,584
162,178
143,114
158,635
136,518
138,034
109,469
Total net revenue
331,441
337,081
328,191
301,694
257,117
252,989
213,764
210,291
166,291
Adjusted net revenue(1)
322,238
325,086
314,930
296,965
250,681
244,372
208,032
215,475
172,232
Contribution profit
183,309
209,898
208,799
180,562
141,991
132,651
105,065
117,668
89,188
Technology Platform
Net interest income (expense)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
39
$
(32
)
Total noninterest income
87,623
77,887
85,652
84,777
83,899
60,805
53,299
50,186
45,329
Total net revenue(2)
87,623
77,887
85,652
84,777
83,899
60,805
53,299
50,225
45,297
Contribution profit
17,154
14,857
16,881
19,536
21,841
18,255
20,008
15,741
13,013
Financial Services
Net interest income
$
74,637
$
58,037
$
45,609
$
28,158
$
12,925
$
5,882
$
1,785
$
1,209
$
542
Total noninterest income
23,415
23,064
19,208
20,795
17,438
17,661
20,171
11,411
16,497
Total net revenue
98,052
81,101
64,817
48,953
30,363
23,543
21,956
12,620
17,039
Contribution loss(2)
(4,347
)
(24,235
)
(43,588
)
(52,623
)
(53,700
)
(49,515
)
(35,189
)
(39,465
)
(24,745
)
Corporate/Other
Net interest expense
$
(15,396
)
$
(23,074
)
$
(20,632
)
$
(9,824
)
$
(4,199
)
$
(5,303
)
$
(2,454
)
$
(1,130
)
$
(1,320
)
Total noninterest income (loss).
(3,702
)
(837
)
(1,349
)
(1,615
)
(4,653
)
(1,690
)
(957
)
-
3,967
Total net revenue (loss)(2)
(19,098
)
(23,911
)
(21,981
)
(11,439
)
(8,852
)
(6,993
)
(3,411
)
(1,130
)
2,647
Consolidated
Net interest income
$
291,126
$
236,010
$
208,584
$
157,850
$
122,729
$
94,933
$
76,577
$
72,375
$
56,012
Total noninterest income.
206,892
236,148
248,095
266,135
239,798
235,411
209,031
199,631
175,262
Total net revenue
498,018
472,158
456,679
423,985
362,527
330,344
285,608
272,006
231,274
Adjusted net revenue(1)
488,815
460,163
443,418
419,256
356,091
321,727
279,876
277,190
237,215
Net loss
(47,549
)
(34,422
)
(40,006
)
(74,209
)
(95,835
)
(110,357
)
(111,012
)
(30,047
)
(165,314
)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
76,819
75,689
70,060
44,298
20,304
8,684
4,593
10,256
11,240
___________________??
(1)
?Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.
(2)
Technology Platform segment total net revenue includes intercompany fees. The equal and offsetting intercompany expenses are reflected within the Financial Services and Technology Platform segment directly attributable expenses. The intercompany revenues and expenses are eliminated in consolidation. The revenues are eliminated within Corporate/Other and the expenses represent a reconciling item of segment contribution profit (loss) to consolidated loss before income taxes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all intercompany amounts were reflected in the fourth quarter, as inter-quarter amounts were determined to be immaterial.
