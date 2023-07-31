Symbotic Inc.: Symbotic Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Achieved Record Revenue and Operating Margin



Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Marketable Securities Reach $513 Million

GreenBox Joint Venture Doubles Addressable Market & Increases Order Backlog To $23 Billion

WILMINGTON, Mass., July 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2023. Symbotic posted revenue of $312 million, a net loss of $39 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss1 of $3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023. In the same quarter of fiscal 2022, Symbotic had revenue of $176 million, a net loss of $33 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $22 million. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities on hand increased by $48 million from the prior quarter of 2023, to $513 million at the end of the third quarter.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of strong revenue growth and record operating margin, as we initiated six new system deployments and completed commissioning of one system," said Symbotic Chief Financial Officer, Tom Ernst. "During the quarter, we maintained our focus on scaling for growth and investing in innovation, while still achieving strong operating leverage. Additionally, a new systems sales contract with GreenBox increases our contracted backlog to approximately $23 billion, addressing the needs of customers who want leading automation on an outsourced basis."

"Our GreenBox joint venture advances our strategic vision by adding over $500 billion to Symbotic's annual total addressable market," said Symbotic Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Cohen. "As confidence in our ability to scale platform deliveries has grown, we feel now is the right time to realize the vision we have had for many years to add warehouse-as-a-service capability. We believe SoftBank is the best partner with which to launch the GreenBox joint venture because of our shared vision and expertise in scaling operations, and SoftBank's global reach."



OUTLOOK

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, Symbotic expects revenue of $290 million to $310 million, and an adjusted EBITDA2 of $0 million to $3 million.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Symbotic will host a webcast today at 8:00 am ET to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2023 results. The webcast link is: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/Symbotic-Q3-2023.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit www.symbotic.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Symbotic reports its financial results in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP"). This press release contains financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP"), including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool as they do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures Symbotic uses may not be the same non-GAAP financial measures, and may not be calculated in the same manner, as that of other companies and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to corresponding U.S. GAAP measures to provide additional information regarding the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, in isolation from, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. All non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are reconciled to their closest reported U.S. GAAP financial measures. Symbotic recommends that investors review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Symbotic defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP net loss excluding the following items: interest income; income taxes; depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets; stock-based compensation; business combination transaction expenses; CEO transition charges; restructuring; and other items that may arise from time to time. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, as GAAP gross profit excluding the following items: depreciation, stock-based compensation and restructuring. Symbotic defines adjusted gross profit margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as adjusted gross profit divided by revenue. In addition to Symbotic's financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Symbotic believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted gross profit non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the performance of Symbotic's business because they highlight trends in its core business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to, Symbotic's expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning our possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the ability of or expectations regarding Symbotic to:

meet the technical requirements of existing or future supply agreements with its customers, including with respect to existing backlog;

expand its target customer base and maintain its existing customer base;

realize the benefits expected from the GreenBox joint venture;

anticipate industry trends;

maintain and enhance its platform;

maintain the listing of the Symbotic Class A Common Stock on Nasdaq;

execute its growth strategy;

develop, design and sell systems that are differentiated from those of competitors;

execute its research and development strategy;

acquire, maintain, protect and enforce intellectual property;

attract, train and retain effective officers, key employees or directors;

comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business;

stay abreast of modified or new laws and regulations applying to its business;

successfully defend litigation;

issue equity securities in connection with future transactions;

meet future liquidity requirements and, if applicable, comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

timely and effectively remediate any material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting;

anticipate rapid technological changes; and

effectively respond to general economic and business conditions.



Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to:

the future performance of our business and operations;

backlog;

expectations regarding revenues, expenses, adjusted EBITDA loss and anticipated cash needs;

expectations regarding cash flow, liquidity and sources of funding;

expectations regarding capital expenditures;

the effects of pending and future legislation;

business disruption, including business disruption following the GreenBox transaction;

the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the agreements entered into in connection with the GreenBox transaction;

the effect of the announcement of the GreenBox transaction on the Company's business relationships, performance, and business generally;

the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and other charges related to the GreenBox transaction;

risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of Symbotic;

disruption to the business due to the Symbotic's dependency on certain customers;

increasing competition in the warehouse automation industry;

any delays in the design, production or launch of our systems and products;

the failure to meet customers' requirements under existing or future contracts or customer's expectations as to price or pricing structure;

any defects in new products or enhancements to existing products;

the fluctuation of operating results from period to period due to a number of factors, including the pace of customer adoption of our new products and services and any changes in our product mix that shift too far into lower gross margin products; and

any consequences associated with joint ventures and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 9, 2022. These risk factors will be important to consider in determining future results and should be reviewed in their entirety. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding our financial performance, financial position and cash flows as of and for periods ended on certain dates and to present information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because of their inherent uncertainty and to appreciate the limited purposes for which they are being used by management. While we believe that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to management, there is no assurance that such assumptions and expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in Symbotic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on December 9, 2022, and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: failure to realize the benefits expected from adding to our base of outsourcing partners; the effects of pending and future legislation; and risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial condition and results of operations of Symbotic.

Any financial projections in this press release or discussed in the webcast are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Symbotic's control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Symbotic believes that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Symbotic, or its representatives, considered or considers the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

This communication is not intended to be all-inclusive or to contain all the information that a person may desire in considering an investment in Symbotic and is not intended to form the basis of an investment decision in Symbotic. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other reports we file with, or furnish to, the SEC and other regulatory agencies and made by our directors, officers, other employees and other persons authorized to speak on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

_________________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined below under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information." See the tables below for reconciliations to net loss, the most comparable GAAP measures.

2 Symbotic is not providing guidance for net loss, which is the most comparable GAAP financial measure to adjusted EBITDA, because information reconciling forward-looking adjusted EBITDA to net loss is unavailable to it without unreasonable effort. Symbotic is not able to provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP financial measures because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of Symbotic's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for stock-based compensation.

Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except share and per share information) June 24,

2023 March 25,

2023 June 25,

2022 June 24,

2023 June 25,

2022 Revenue: Systems $ 302,350 $ 257,603 $ 169,503 $ 757,854 $ 330,297 Software maintenance and support 1,768 1,461 862 4,466 2,802 Operation services 7,719 7,790 5,187 22,683 15,801 Total revenue 311,837 266,854 175,552 785,003 348,900 Cost of revenue: Systems 244,660 213,060 136,015 618,651 264,475 Software maintenance and support 3,603 2,106 1,269 7,380 3,224 Operation services 10,665 8,841 6,724 28,022 18,283 Total cost of revenue 258,928 224,007 144,008 654,053 285,982 Gross profit 52,909 42,847 31,544 130,950 62,918 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 48,845 49,666 35,140 149,251 80,679 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 46,073 50,898 29,435 150,994 68,306 Total operating expenses 94,918 100,564 64,575 300,245 148,985 Operating loss (42,009 ) (57,717 ) (33,031 ) (169,295 ) (86,067 ) Other income, net 2,937 2,284 156 7,055 236 Loss before income tax (39,072 ) (55,433 ) (32,875 ) (162,240 ) (85,831 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (5 ) 17 - (239 ) - Net loss (39,077 ) (55,416 ) (32,875 ) (162,479 ) (85,831 ) Net loss attributable to Legacy Warehouse unitholders prior to the Business Combination - - (19,178 ) - (72,134 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (34,730 ) (49,298 ) (12,383 ) (144,821 ) (12,383 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,347 ) $ (6,118 ) $ (1,314 ) $ (17,658 ) $ (1,314 ) Loss per share of Class A Common Stock: Basic and Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.03 ) (0.29 ) $ (0.03 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding: Basic and Diluted 61,782,886 60,503,119 50,664,146 60,160,039 50,664,146





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The following table reconciles GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 24,

2023 March 25,

2023 June 25,

2022 June 24,

2023 June 25,

2022 Net loss $ (39,077 ) $ (55,416 ) $ (32,875 ) $ (162,479 ) $ (85,831 ) Interest income (2,974 ) (2,392 ) (178 ) (7,199 ) (204 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 5 (17 ) - 239 - Depreciation and amortization 1,621 1,680 1,426 4,996 4,200 Stock-based compensation 37,068 36,539 8,967 123,147 10,130 Business Combination transaction expenses - - 869 - 2,400 CEO transition charges - - - 2,026 - Restructuring charges - 8,373 - 8,373 - Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,357 ) $ (11,233 ) $ (21,791 ) $ (30,897 ) $ (69,305 )

The following table reconciles GAAP gross profit to Adjusted gross profit: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) June 24,

2023 March 25,

2023 June 25,

2022 June 24,

2023 June 25,

2022 Gross profit $ 52,909 $ 42,847 $ 31,544 $ 130,950 $ 62,918 Depreciation 178 189 89 553 243 Stock-based compensation 4,124 459 - 4,895 - Restructuring charges - 5,240 - 5,240 - Adjusted gross profit $ 57,211 $ 48,735 $ 31,633 $ 141,638 $ 63,161

The following table shows GAAP Gross profit margin and Adjusted gross profit margin: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 24,

2023 March 25,

2023 June 25,

2022 June 24,

2023 June 25,

2022 Gross profit margin 17.0 % 16.1 % 18.0 % 16.7 % 18.0 % Adjusted gross profit margin 18.3 % 18.3 % 18.0 % 18.0 % 18.1 %





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Common Share Information Total Common Shares issued and outstanding: June 24, 2023 September 24, 2022 Class A Common Shares issued and outstanding 62,441,709 57,718,836 Class V-1 Common Shares issued and outstanding 76,086,745 79,237,388 Class V-3 Common Shares issued and outstanding 416,933,025 416,933,025 555,461,479 553,889,249





Symbotic Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 24, 2023 September 24, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 255,490 $ 353,457 Marketable securities 255,413 - Accounts receivable 73,696 3,412 Unbilled accounts receivable 91,696 101,816 Inventories 166,877 91,900 Deferred expenses 42,286 29,150 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,204 25,663 Total current assets 921,662 605,398 Property and equipment, at cost 69,496 48,722 Less: Accumulated depreciation (28,583 ) (23,844 ) Property and equipment, net 40,913 24,878 Intangible assets, net 335 650 Other long-term assets 6,830 337 Total assets $ 969,740 $ 631,263 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 74,377 $ 68,448 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,702 47,312 Sales tax payable 20,685 12,953 Deferred revenue, current 742,241 394,244 Total current liabilities 898,005 522,957 Deferred revenue, long-term 32,842 31,465 Other long-term liabilities 17,262 7,901 Total liabilities 948,109 562,323 Commitments and contingencies - - Equity: Class A Common Stock, 3,000,000,000 shares authorized, 62,441,709 and 57,718,836 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022, respectively 6 6 Class V-1 Common Stock, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 76,086,745 and 79,237,388 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022, respectively 8 8 Class V-3 Common Stock, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 416,933,025 shares issued and outstanding at June 24, 2023 and September 24, 2022 42 42 Additional paid-in capital - warrants 58,126 58,126 Additional paid-in capital 1,250,355 1,237,865 Accumulated deficit (1,304,227 ) (1,286,569 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,834 ) (2,294 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,476 7,184 Noncontrolling interest 19,155 61,756 Total equity 21,631 68,940 Total liabilities and equity $ 969,740 $ 631,263



