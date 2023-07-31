Camtek Ltd.: Camtek Announces Results For The Second Quarter Of 2023

Expecting continued growth fueled by chiplet modules and HBM driven by AI
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 .
Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2023
- Quarterly revenues of $73.8 million ; ahead of expectations;
- GAAP operating income of $14.9 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $18.3 million, representing an operating margin of 20.2% and 24.8% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $18.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $21.9 million ;
- Positive operating cash flow of $15.6 million .
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects third quarter revenues to be $77 -79 million with continued growth in the fourth quarter and into 2024.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We are pleased to see the improvement in our results from the first quarter, in terms of both revenues and margins. We are particularly encouraged by the momentum in the industry and the flow of orders. In addition to our recently reported 42 system orders received, a tier one HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) manufacturer has placed an order for 10 systems, and more orders for HBM applications are in the pipeline. We expect that chiplet modules and HBM will account for over 30% of our business in 2024.
Continued Mr Amit, "This will translate into initial growth in the second half of 2023 and to a full extent in 2024, that we believe will be a record year for Camtek. The momentum is fueled by the major industry investment in AI. Camtek's role as a key equipment supplier to the manufacturers of chiplet modules and HBM will benefit from this trend. With new technologies in the industry and the business momentum, we believe that 2024 will be an important step year in reaching our next milestone of becoming a 500-million-dollar company."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter of 2023 were $73.8 million, a decrease of 7% compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.0 million (47.4% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $40.2 million (50.5% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.4 million (48.0% of revenues), compared to $40.5 million (50.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $14.9 million (20.2% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $20.9 million (26.2% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.3 million (24.8% of revenues), compared to $23.8 million (29.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2022.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $18.5 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, compared to net income of $19.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.9 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.
Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of June 30, 2023 were $506.3 million compared to $492.7 million as of March 31, 2023 . During the quarter, Camtek generated $15.6 million in operating cash flow.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a video conference call today via Zoom, July 31, 2023, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.
To participate in the call, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pV6GHff9Se2rqbF_JJbxLw
For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial-in link will be sent.
For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.
A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expected revenue for the third quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market and the anticipated timing of delivery of the systems. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.
While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude share based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
U.S. dollars
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
232,787
148,156
Short-term deposits
198,500
251,500
Trade accounts receivable, net
79,025
80,611
Inventories
61,207
65,541
Other current assets
14,998
11,156
Total current assets
586,517
556,964
Long-term deposits
75,000
79,000
Long term inventory
7,125
5,357
Deferred tax asset, net
724
1,004
Other assets, net
2,557
1,024
Property, plant and equipment, net
37,131
33,141
Intangible assets, net
602
597
Total non-current assets
123,139
120,123
Total assets
709,656
677,087
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
31,238
31,667
Other current liabilities
45,529
56,833
Total current liabilities
76,767
88,500
Long-term liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
10,198
8,748
Convertible notes
196,284
195,737
Total long-term liabilities
206,482
204,485
Total liabilities
283,249
292,985
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
46,811,504 issued shares at June 30, 2023 and 46,505,318 at
44,719,128 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 44,412,942 at
175
175
Additional paid-in capital
193,626
187,105
Retained earnings
234,504
198,720
428,305
386,000
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2023 and
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
426,407
384,102
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
709,656
677,087
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
June 30,
ended June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenues
146,215
156,744
73,758
79,578
320,909
Cost of revenues
77,378
76,693
38,785
39,385
161,053
Gross profit
68,837
80,051
34,973
40,193
159,856
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs
15,672
15,199
8,118
7,522
28,859
Selling, general and administrative
24,037
24,451
11,922
11,796
49,499
Total operating expenses
39,709
39,650
20,040
19,318
78,358
Operating income
29,128
40,401
14,933
20,875
81,498
Financial income, net
10,864
860
5,754
227
6,690
Income before income taxes
39,992
41,261
20,687
21,102
88,188
Income tax expense
(4,208)
(3,700)
(2,148)
(1,919)
(8,239)
Net income
35,784
37,561
18,539
19,183
79,949
Earnings per share information:
Six months ended
Three months
Year ended
June 30,
ended June 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings per share
0.8
0.86
0.42
0.44
1.81
Diluted net earnings per share
0.74
0.78
0.38
0.4
1.66
Weighted average number of
ordinary shares outstanding
(in thousands):
Basic
44,562
43,929
44,572
44,006
44,158
Diluted
48,531
48,150
48,628
48,153
48,229
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Six Months ended
Three Months ended
Year ended
June 30,
June 30
December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
2022
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
35,784
37,561
18,539
19,183
79,949
Share-based compensation
6,520
5,592
3,326
2,927
10,523
Non-GAAP net income
42,304
43,153
21,865
22,110
90,472
Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
0.90
0.46
1.88
Gross margin on GAAP basis
47.1 %
51.1 %
47.4 %
50.5 %
49.8 %
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
68,837
80,051
34,973
40,193
159,856
Share-based compensation
807
628
415
326
1,217
Non- GAAP gross profit
69,644
80,679
35,388
40,519
161,073
Non-GAAP gross margin
47.6 %
51.5 %
48.0 %
50.9 %
50.2 %
Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
29,128
40,401
14,933
20,875
70,898
Share-based compensation
6,520
5,592
3,326
2,927
5,815
Non-GAAP operating income
35,648
45,993
18,259
23,802
76,713
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected]
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg
SOURCE Camtek Ltd.