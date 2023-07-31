Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Burin Gold Corp. (TSXV: BURG) ("Burin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated June 5, 2023 and July 21, 2023, it has received the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange for the agreement (the "Agreement") with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSX: GMX) ("Globex") to acquire a 100% interest in the Dalhousie Project (the "Property"), comprised of 31 claims located 53 km to the east of Matagami and 4km South of Ramsay Bay at Lac au Goéland, Quebec. The acquisition is expected to close on July 31, 2023.

For more information on the Agreement and the Property, please refer to the Company's press releases dated June 5, 2023 and July 21, 2023.

Qualified Person

Szabolcs Orban, MSc, EFG, EurGeol (#1883) of Goldron Geoconsulting Ltd, is an independent contractor for Burin and a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About Burin Gold Corp.

Burin Gold is a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: BURG) focussing on the exploration for critical metals (Nickel, Copper and Cobalt) in the province of Quebec. The Company has signed an option agreement with Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. on the Dalhousie Project, which hosts magmatic Ni-Cu-Co sulphide mineralization, coincident with conductive features and remains largely untested. The Company also holds a series of key gold prospects on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland, where it has completed 6,840 m of diamond drilling on the Hickey's Pond target.

For further information contact:

Tom Panoulias

Interim CEO

Burin Gold Corp.

416 294-5649

tpanoulias@burin-gold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

