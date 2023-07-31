

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trader Joe's, a California-based chain of grocery stores, announced that it has recalled its certain fully cooked falafel as well as unexpected broccoli cheddar soup citing the possible presence of rocks and insects, respectively.



In both cases, the supplier of these particular products alerted the firm of the potential presence of foreign material.



The company has called back Fully Cooked Falafel with SKU# 93935. The products were sold in 35 states and Washington, D.C.



These include states of Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, among others.



The second recall involves Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with SKU# 68470, and Use By dates 07/18/23 - 09/15/23.



The company has not received any reports of known adverse health effects related to the recalls to date.



The firm has removed all potentially affected products from sale and destroyed. It has also urged consumers of both recalled products to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.



Last week, Trader Joe's had called back two types of almond cookies citing possible presence of rocks. The affected products included Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #98744) and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU #82752).



