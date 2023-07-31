Nationwide Well Buyers Is Helping Those Looking to Sell and Lease Oil Wells in the US

Utilizing a four-step process and thorough evaluation methods, the company aims to offer fair and rewarding deals for operators of oil wells big and small.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / For those looking for a practical solution to liquidate their oil and gas leases while maximizing the value of their assets, Nationwide Well Buyers offers a convenient solution. The company offers operators fair deals and a chance to secure a steady income stream through its well buying and leasing solutions.

Whether the seller is an operator nearing retirement, someone planning to exit the industry, or an investor looking to reinvest in new growth opportunities, Nationwide Well Buyers presents a promising way out of the mounting obligations and risks associated with ongoing oil operations.

The 4-Step Process to Selling a Well

The company employs an easy and comprehensive four-step process to facilitate the acquisition and lease of wells. First, prospective sellers submit basic information about their operation. This leads to a call where the Nationwide team gathers high-level information to kick-start the evaluation process.

Next, sellers provide detailed documents to enable the company to make the highest offer they can. Relevant information includes but isn't limited to, the last three months of LOE's Operating Statements, and NRI percentage.

Once basic information is provided, an engineering underwriting takes place, where the engineering team dives into all metrics to offer the highest possible price. This stage includes a type curve analysis, title examination, and offer calculation.

The process culminates with a cash offer. Upon agreement to the offer amount, all that's left is to sign and close the deal. But how exactly does the company decide how much to offer?

How Acquisitions Are Evaluated

The Nationwide Well Buyers website - https://wellbuyers.steelmarketing.org - goes into detail on how acquisitions are evaluated. Their expert team of legal, engineering, sales, and marketing professionals collaborate to ensure they can offer a fair and attractive deal for sellers. They consider several key factors during each assessment.

1 - Location: Where a well is located plays a big role in its overall value. The Nationwide team only buys wells located within the continental United States, with a focus on wells located in major hydrocarbon hubs such as the Permian, Bakken, and more.

2 - Production Forecasting: The majority of a well's value is derived from how much that well is expected to produce. Using their specialized engineering team, Nationwide Well Buyers applies physics-based forecasts to provide an accurate estimate of future production.

3 - Location Potential: The team assesses the value of the drilling locations allowed in the area. This takes into account regional spacing requirements, the activity of nearby production, and more.

4 - Geologic Potential: To gauge the upside potential for unproduced hydrocarbons, well logs, core samples, well tests, and seismic data are all meticulously reviewed.

5 - Commodity Prices: Given the high volatility of crude oil and natural gas prices, the engineering team keeps a close eye on various trends to fairly assess the value of commodities when determining the value of a well.

6 - Title Defects: Nationwide Well Buyers perform extensive title work to ensure that all relevant interest owners are accounted for when making a deal.

7 - Equipment: The condition, age, level of maintenance, and general integrity of equipment - both above and below ground - are all taken into account when assessing an acquisition.

8 - Optimization of Production: Lift optimization is another important factor the company has to consider when trying to determine the economic potential of a well.

This process is applied to determine the value of wells big and small. The ultimate goal of the Nationwide Well Buyers team is always to provide a fair, fast, and hassle-free experience to sellers, no matter how big or how small a deal is.

Contact:

Nationwide Well Buyers

Sales@nationwidewellbuyers.com

844-645-2897

382 NE 191st St PMB 24456

Miami, Florida 33179

SOURCE: Nationwide Well Buyers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771200/Nationwide-Well-Buyers-Is-Helping-Those-Looking-to-Sell-and-Lease-Oil-Wells-in-the-US