Imagene Welcomes World-Leading Oncologists at the Forefront of Precision Oncology to Its Scientific Advisory Board

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Imagene, a pioneering leader in AI-based molecular profiling for precision oncology, is proud to announce the addition of distinguished members to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The board comprises renowned oncologists and scientific medical leaders who are at the forefront of groundbreaking advancements in cancer research and precision oncology.

The esteemed members to join the Imagene's Scientific Advisory Board include:

Tony S.K. Mok, MD. Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Endowed Professor and Chairman of the Department of Clinical Oncology at The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD. Professor of Medicine/Oncology, Joyce Zeff Chair in Lung Cancer Research. Director, Thoracic Oncology, University of Colorado Cancer Center, Aurora, Colorado.

Natasha B. Leighl, MD. Lead Medical Oncologist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Professor in the Department of Medicine, and Adjunct Professor in the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation at the University of Toronto.

Christian Rolfo, MD, PhD. Professor of Medicine (Hematology and Medical Oncology) and Associate Director for Clinical Research in the Center for Thoracic Oncology at The Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, New York City.

The assembled group of advisors represents a powerful collective of visionaries and experts, each having played a historical role in generating the evidence that has propelled precision oncology into modern clinical practice. Their unmatched expertise in molecular research and innovation in clinical trials has elevated the pivotal role of cancer biology and its impact on treatment outcomes and study designs. Leveraging their experience in transforming the medical research landscape, they will bring unique value to shape Imagene's ambitious strategy and drive the development of its clinical pipeline.

"We are truly honored to have the support from these world-class experts who share our commitment to advancing precision oncology and the pursuit of transforming cancer diagnosis and care," said Dean Bitan, co-founder and CEO of Imagene. "Their expertise, combined with our groundbreaking technology, represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our mission of harnessing the immense possibilities of AI-based molecular profiling technology in advancing precision oncology."

"I am happy to welcome these world-leading oncologists to the Scientific Advisory Board," said Professor Nir Peled, Imagene's Scientific Advisory Board member. "I am confident that their expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to develop Imagen's AI-based diagnostics solutions and make a difference in the lives of people with cancer."

The Scientific Advisory Board collaborates closely with Imagene's leadership team of data scientists, biologists and medical experts. As Imagene continues to advance the boundaries of precision oncology, the support and guidance of its exceptional Scientific Advisory Board will be crucial in driving the company's pursuit of innovative discoveries, enhancing its position as a leader in AI-driven molecular profiling for cancer care and accelerating the translation of scientific research into impactful clinical solutions.

