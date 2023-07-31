Dean Graves Joins Freeman Clarke as US CEO to Drive Innovation in Mid-Market IT and Technology

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Freeman Clarke, a pioneering business specializing in providing C-suite, fractional CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs to mid-market companies, is delighted to announce that Dean Graves will lead operations in the U.S. With his extensive expertise and strategic vision, Graves will help Freeman Clarke's ambitious mid-market clients sustain growth and innovation despite rising economic challenges.

Graves brings a wealth of experience in the technology and PE sector, having held key executive roles at leading organizations in the U.S. and UK. His proven track record in driving digital transformation initiatives and optimizing business operations aligns perfectly with Freeman Clarke's commitment to delivering innovative and practical solutions for mid-market enterprises.

"We are thrilled to have Dean join our team," said Graeme Freeman, Co-founder and Managing Director of Freeman Clarke. "His deep understanding of the industry, coupled with his leadership skills, will undoubtedly propel our company and our clients to new heights."

Graves will work closely with the existing leadership team to drive strategic growth initiatives, expand the company's service offerings, and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for mid-market organizations seeking executive-level technology leadership. His focus will be on enhancing the unique fractional model that Freeman Clarke has pioneered, which allows companies to access top-tier IT experts on a part-time/interim basis.

"I am honored to join Freeman Clarke, a company renowned for its innovative approach to addressing the pressing needs of mid-market businesses," said Graves. "I look forward to collaborating with our talented team and helping our clients leverage technology to drive growth, overcome challenges, and achieve their business objectives. The fractional model provides a flexible and cost-effective solution to the scarcity of senior technology leadership."

Freeman Clarke's fractional model has gained significant traction, allowing mid-market companies to access top-tier technology leadership without the burden of full-time hires. This approach has proven especially valuable in the current economic climate, which is marked by rising costs and intensifying competition for skilled professionals.

Dean Graves' appointment reflects Freeman Clarke's commitment to attracting top industry talent to help businesses successfully navigate the evolving technology landscape. With his leadership and expertise, the company is poised to reinforce its position as a trusted partner for mid-market organizations seeking to leverage technology as a strategic advantage.

About Freeman Clarke

Freeman Clarke is the largest and most experienced team of C-suite, fractional CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs for mid-market companies in the U.S. and UK. The company's unique fractional model allows organizations to access expert technology leadership on a part-time or interim basis, providing practical and innovative solutions in the face of rising costs and talent scarcity. With a focus on driving strategic growth, utilizing AI, and digital transformation, Freeman Clarke empowers mid-market businesses to overcome challenges and achieve their business goals.

