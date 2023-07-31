TES Makes Significant Investment to Scale Data Center Services

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / TES, a world leader in IT lifecycle solutions, has announced a significant multimillion-dollar investment to amplify its footprint and expand its team in the data center sphere. This substantial financial commitment directed toward enhancing infrastructure and recruiting experienced talent reinforces TES's commitment to delivering world-class services in the data center retirement process.

TES Americas General Manager Bill Vasquez spoke about the company's strong existing capabilities and its vision to elevate these to be best in class: "TES's global footprint and scale is ideal for fully supporting the data center space from edge computing to large hyperscale decommissioning projects."

Central to this investment is the establishment of a dedicated, purpose-built facility in Virginia. The expansive 128,000-sq.-ft. site will cater exclusively to ITAD data center asset processing. The facility will be designed to offer comprehensive solutions and to handle all aspects of the retirement process, from full data center decommissioning to testing/repair, data sanitization, and disposition.

In addition to infrastructure development, TES has recruited a dedicated team of experts in the hyperscale data center domain. This team, which is projected to grow to 50 members by the end of the year, will focus solely on executing and refining these enhanced services.

Eric Ingebretsen, TES chief commercial officer, shared his views on the company's robust current capabilities and the strategic importance of this investment:

"Being able to process and disposition data center assets globally has been a core competency for TES for a while now. The goal of this investment is to enable the processing and dispositioning of data center assets at the hyperscale level, which drives a fundamentally different approach. Processing 5,000 drives at a time is one thing; being able to process 100,000 drives at a time is something entirely different."

Vice President of Hyperscale Remarketing Keith Layton added, "In my 27 years of secondary market IT resell, I have never experienced the volatility that we have today. With a true global presence, TES is uniquely positioned to weather the storm, grow throughout the U.S. hyperscale market, and provide world-class services to our global customers."

This substantial financial commitment not only underscores TES's dedication to providing top-tier ITAD solutions, but it is also a scalable global solution for data centers. Capable of managing projects of any scale, the approach being deployed in the United States will serve as a model for similar expansions in TES geographies worldwide.

For more information about TES, please visit www.tes-amm.com.

About TES

Since its formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices at various points in their lifecycle-from deployment and decommissioning to disposition-all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough to allow their reuse in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kg of assets by 2030. The 43 facilities we own across 21 countries offer unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistical costs, local compliance experts in region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.

About SK ecoplant

The business model of SK ecoplant focuses on an eco-friendly ecosystem platform that links its technologies to humans, the environment, and finance. SK is building sustainable lifestyles with its creative solutions and advanced technologies, offering solutions to current problems and sowing the seeds for a better future.

SK ecoplant is building a financial story that reflects our commitment to a new future. As proven by our acquisition of a leading company in the environmental industry, we are taking steps to achieve our goal of becoming Asia's leading environmental business by 2023, with clear and concrete mid- and long-term strategies for each business sector.

