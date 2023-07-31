The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) is moving forward with plans to split Eskom into three separate entities. NERSA has granted the National Transmission Company of South Africa the authority to function independently from Eskom, while South Africa's National Treasury is working on a bill to address the troubled national utility's ZAR 423 billion ($23 billion) debt burden.NERSA has authorized the National Transmission Company of South Africa to operate a transmission system independently from troubled state-owned utility Eskom, within national boundaries. The move is part of ...

