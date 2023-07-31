Stock Day Media: US Nuclear Corp. Discusses Potential of Its PFAS Detection Technology with The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed US Nuclear Corp.(UCLE)("the Company"), a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. CEO of the Company, Bob Goldstein, joined Stock Day host Kevin Davis.

Davis began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "U.S. Nuclear is a radiation detection company that focuses on safety and provides its technologies to nuclear power plants, Big Pharma, hospitals, and many other different buyers," said Goldstein. "We have also expanded recently to testing the full span of toxic chemicals and biological hazards to help insure that we all have clean air to breathe and safe water to drink. "

"What is the latest news on PFAS "forever chemicals" in our drinking water?", asked Davis. "According to the USGS, half of the tap water that Americans drink and use for cooking contains PFAS at unhealthy levels," explained Goldstein, adding that teflon-based substances including fire-retardants are responsible for a majority of these chemicals. "Recent estimates project that as much as 8.5 million PFAS-related deaths have occurred in the last 20 years."

"What are the current PFAS limits?", asked Davis. "The law states that PFAS water contamination needs to be 4 parts per trillion or less," said Goldstein, before elaborating on the difficulty of this endeavor. "Fortunately, US Nuclear has two unique products that identify PFAS and PFOA, which are detectable by our technology in just a few minutes, in contrast to taking samples, delivering them to a laboratory, and waiting weeks for the results." he shared. "We believe these very sensitive measurement detectors will be great sellers."

"What do you think the public should do to decrease their PFAS intake?", asked Davis. "First you should test or hire someone to test the water that you are drinking," said Goldstein. "If you do find that you have PFAS, you should switch to a different water source," he continued. "It may be necessary to switch to bottled water or a different location, however, on the upside, a number of PFAS removal systems are coming onto the market which may be a significant help."

To close the interview, Goldstein encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand their pipeline of radiation and chemical detectors for a more safe and clean environment.

To hear Bob Goldstein's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8342817-us-nuclear-corp-discusses-potential-of-its-pfas-detection-technology-with-the-stock-day-podcast

About US Nuclear Corp.

US Nuclear Corp is a radiation, chemical detection and specialty drone, holding company specializing in the development and manufacturing and sales of radiation and chemical detection instrumentation. Through its four operating divisions (Technical Associates (TA), Overhoff Technology (OTC), Electronic Control Concepts (ECC), and Cali From Above (CFA), US Nuclear Corp. harbors more than 100 years of combined experience in supplying top of the line instrumentation to any industry utilizing radionuclides. This includes nuclear power plants, national laboratories, government agencies, homeland security, military, universities and schools, research companies, hospitals, medical and dental centers, energy companies, weapons facilities, first responders, local governments, and manufacturing plants.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company's website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

