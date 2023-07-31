Foley Family Wines: Celebrate National White Wine Day With Chalk Hill Estate Winery and Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery, Leaders in White Wine Excellence

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / On August 4th, National White Wine Day, wine enthusiasts around the country are invited to sip and celebrate the legacy of two Sonoma County wineries with more than 80 years of combined experience crafting exceptional white wines - Chalk Hill Estate Winery and Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery.

CH FC logos

CH FC logo lockup

Chalk Hill Estate Winery:

Founded in 1972, Chalk Hill Estate Winery made a significant mark on the world of white wine production first by helping to establish a new growing region in 1983, the Chalk Hill AVA, and then by developing its own proprietary chardonnay clone, "Clone 97."

White wines are the backbone of Chalk Hill Estate, where eight distinct chardonnay bottlings exemplify the property's diversity of site, clones and soils. Though Chalk Hill works with 17 chardonnay clones, its golden child is "Clone 97," which exists only on the Chalk Hill Estate. Clone 97 resulted from collaborative clonal studies between the winery and UC Davis that began in 1996 and continued through 2001. This clonal experiment, intended to benefit the wine industry as a whole, demonstrates the value of clonal diversity.

Such a significant focus on chardonnay is largely unheard of in present-day California, underscoring Chalk Hill's vision and dedication to its flagship varietal.

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery - Perfecting Fumé Blanc:

The story of Ferrari-Carano's Fumé Blanc dates back more than 40 years to the winery's founding. One of the first wines Ferrari-Carano released, Fumé Blanc has been widely beloved ever since. Featuring sauvignon blanc, it is aged in both neutral oak and stainless steel, retaining the variety's characteristic crisp acidity while yielding a rounder, richer style. The near-universal appeal of this wine has helped it become one of the country's top-selling sauvignon blancs, at an extraordinary price point: under $15.

Ferrari-Carano's Fumé Blanc continues to be an icon of the winery's commitment to producing outstanding white wines, alongside five distinctive chardonnay bottlings, a recently re-branding pinot grigio, and a special viognier available only at the winery. Grapes for these wines are sourced from the estate's own certified-sustainable vineyards, ensuring the preservation of the land for generations to come.

Raise a Glass:

As National White Wine Day approaches, wine lovers are invited to experience the Chalk Hill and Ferrari-Carano legacies by visiting https://shop.foleyfoodandwinesociety.com/ or asking for their wines at fine wine and high-end grocery stores nationwide.

Contact Information

Morgan Van Rhee

Account Executive

morgan@mccuepr.com

213.985-1011

Angie Vetter

Marketing Director

avetter@foleyfamilywines.com

SOURCE: Foley Family Wines

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770913/Celebrate-National-White-Wine-Day-With-Chalk-Hill-Estate-Winery-and-Ferrari-Carano-Vineyards-Winery-Leaders-in-White-Wine-Excellence