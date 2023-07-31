Hudnell Law Group P.C.: Hudnell Law Group Recognized by IAM Patent 1000

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Hudnell Law Group is pleased to announce that its founder Lewis Hudnell has been named to the IAM Patent 1000.





Mr. Hudnell is an intellectual property attorney specializing in patent litigation. He is committed to providing outstanding client service and to helping clients achieve favorable results in complex patent disputes. Mr. Hudnell has served as lead counsel on numerous patent lawsuits in federal court. He has successfully represented clients at trial and obtained numerous settlements and dismissals in his clients' favor. He has also successfully represented clients in post-grant proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Mr. Hudnell earned a B.S. from Cornell University and a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania.

"Being recognized in the IAM Patent 1000 is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team at Hudnell Law Group," said Lewis Hudnell. "I am grateful to my peers and clients for their positive feedback, and my team and I remain committed to providing outstanding client service."

The IAM Patent 1000 shines a spotlight on the individuals and firms that are deemed outstanding in the pivotal area of patent law. It is commonly regarded as the definitive 'go-to' resource for those seeking to identify world-class, private practice patent expertise as well as leading expert witnesses in the US. To arrive at the 2023 rankings, IAM undertook an exhaustive qualitative research project to identify outstanding individuals and firms and across multiple jurisdictions. Individuals qualify for a listing in the IAM Patent 1000 when they receive sufficient positive feedback from peers and clients with knowledge of their practice and the market within which they operate. Only those individuals identified by market sources for their exceptional skill sets and profound insights into patent matters feature in the IAM Patent 1000. When identifying the leading firms, factors such as depth of knowledge, market presence, and the level of work on which they are typically instructed were all taken into account, as well as positive peer and client feedback.

