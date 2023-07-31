MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc.: Michael Casolaro Continues 50 Years of Roofing Tradition in Westchester

MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc. partners with County Center Roofing

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Michael Casolaro, President and owner of MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc., today announces a partnership with County Center Roofing to continue delivering reliable roofing solutions throughout Westchester County, NY.



Michael Casolaro

Michael Casolaro at MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc. headquarters in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

After growing up working at his dad's roofing company, in 2012 Michael Casolaro founded MCAS Roofing & Contracting, Inc. to specialize in commercial roofing throughout Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland Counties.

Michael learned everything there is to know about roofing from his father, Vincent Casolaro.

Michael recalls, "When other kids were playing sports and hanging out with their friends, I was learning the art of roofing from my dad Vincent. That was back when a handshake could seal a deal. He taught me to take pride in my work, and what it means to be an honest roofer with old-school principals."

Vincent Casolaro founded County Center Roofing in Elmsford, NY in 1972 when Michael was born. For over 50 years, Vincent Casolaro and County Center Roofing have provided quality roofing systems for homeowners throughout Westchester.

"My dad's one of those people that will never stop working. But, he's climbed on enough roofs in his lifetime. His passion was never about the profits. It's about the people -- our neighbors."

This partnership will help make quality, reliable roofing accessible to residential and commercial property owners in Westchester, Putnam, and Rockland Counties.

