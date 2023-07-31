Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International, a Global Leader in Personal Self-Defense Sprays, Announces Completing Convertible Note Offering

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Mace Security International (OTCQB:MACE) today announced that it closed its non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible notes with board members and shareholders on July 27, 2023. The convertible notes have an aggregate principal amount of $590,000 and have a two-year term, 10% per annum simple interest and are convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.0852 per common share equivalent to a 20% premium of the share price in the last 60 trading days prior to the closing date.

The Company expects to announce Q2 earnings on or before August 14th, 2023.

The Company notes that it is in negotiations with its current bank lender for the extension of its line of credit maturity date from July 31, 2023 to September 30, 2023. The Company is in due diligence with other commercial lenders to secure a line of credit to replace its bank line of credit.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation for updating any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

SOURCE: MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770953/MaceR-Security-International-a-Global-Leader-in-Personal-Self-Defense-Sprays-Announces-Completing-Convertible-Note-Offering