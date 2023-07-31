Aerocompact, an Austrian manufacturer, has unveiled a 'universal' mounting system for pitched roofs that reduces assembly times by up to 40%. It features colored cover plates in red, brown, or anthracite. Austrian mounting system manufacturer Aerocompact has developed CompactPitch XM-F Reptile, a new "universal" solution for pitched rooftops compatible with various roof tiles. The cover plate, positioned independently of the fastener unit, transfers forces directly into the roof structure, allowing easy adaptation to surrounding tile contours without machinery. "The appropriate place for fixing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...