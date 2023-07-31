Global Men's Grooming Company Debuts in Leading Health and Beauty Retailer, Growing its Brick-and-Mortar Footprint Overseas Once Again

MANSCAPED, the global men's grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in Boots, the United Kingdom and Ireland's leading health and beauty retailer. As MANSCAPED's first brick-and-mortar retailer in the UK and its third in Ireland, Boots is stocking the brand's premium grooming tools and formulations in 270 locations across the country plus 26 stores throughout Ireland, as well as on Boots.co.uk and Boots.ie.

"As global demand for male grooming products continues to soar, we have intentionally expanded our retail footprint in markets that align with our direct-to-consumer business," said Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. "When planning our retail entry into the United Kingdom, it was imperative to partner with a distinguished brand with whom we could demonstrate our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and dedication to uncompromised quality. We're excited to get in the hands of so many more discerning gentlemen in these coveted markets."

A selection of MANSCAPED's core collection, featuring the company's internationally acclaimed tools and unique formulations, is now available in-store and online at Boots, including:

The Lawn Mower 4.0 (£95) (€104.99) - Expertly designed for below-the-waist grooming, this fourth-generation trimmer features SkinSafe technology** to help reduce the risk of nicks and cuts, a powerful 7,000 RPM motor, 4,000k LED spotlight, wireless charging, waterproof* design, and a travel lock.

Weed Whacker 2.0 (£45) (€49.99) - This revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer features a state-of-the-art rotary steel blade with tall and wide slots for enhanced performance, SkinSafe technology**, waterproof* capabilities, and ergonomic design for a comfortable and confident trim every time.

Crop Preserver (£14) (€15.99) - A specially formulated anti-chafing ball deodorant and moisturizer with tapioca starch and soothing aloe vera that will keep you feeling fresh and dry all day long.

Crop Reviver (£11) (€12.99) - This toning spray keeps high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected with just a spritz.

Crop Cleanser (£14) (€15.99) - A gentle groin wash with a clean, prebiotic-infused formula loaded with vitamin E, aloe, and menthol allows nether regions to be soft and supple.

The Refined Package 3.0 (£85) (€99.99) - This four-piece set tailored for below-the-waist grooming and hygiene features The Lawn Mower 3.0 groin and body trimmer, paired with premium formulations designed specifically for your most sensitive areas. The full set includes:

The Lawn Mower 3.0 groin and body trimmer

3.0 groin and body trimmer Crop Preserver ball deodorant

ball deodorant Crop Reviver ball toning spray

ball toning spray Crop Cleanser groin wash

The Beard Hedger Essentials Kit Ireland only (€139.99) - This routine includes everything needed for a clean, perfectly groomed, and conditioned beard. Each formulation is dermatologist tested and paraben, phthalate, and cruelty-freeThe bundle includes:

The Beard Hedger electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths for a custom trim, a 41 mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, a li-on battery with up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and a waterproof* design.

electric beard hair trimmer A premium beard-sculpting machine powerful enough to craft your style in a single swipe. Features include a powerful, cordless DC motor for ultra-precise results, an intuitive zoom wheel to select up to 20 different lengths for a custom trim, a 41 mm titanium-coated rust-resistant t-blade for a comfortable trim and extra durability, a li-on battery with up to 60-minute runtime, three-tiered LED battery level indicator, and a waterproof* design. Beard Shampoo A gentle wash that helps soften and hydrate coarse beard hair.

A gentle wash that helps soften and hydrate coarse beard hair. Beard Conditioner - Provides long-lasting moisturization by replacing natural oils lost from cleansing; weightless formula helps restore hair and skin.

- Provides long-lasting moisturization by replacing natural oils lost from cleansing; weightless formula helps restore hair and skin. Beard Comb With dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your choice of product.

With dual fine and coarse teeth, this comb tames tangles and evenly distributes your choice of product. Beard Scissors Extra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape.

Extra-sharp scissors to trim flyaways and perfect your beard shape. Travel Pouch A convenient storage bag to keep you organized.

As a customer-centric brand dedicated to empowering men to be the best version of themselves, MANSCAPED is proud to bring its top-selling grooming products to the iconic British retailer beginning today, July 31, 2023. To level up your grooming game, visit your local Boots today.

IPX7 rated to protect against immersion in up to one meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes. Learn more at www.manscaped.com/waterproof.

** SkinSafe Technology does not guarantee cut protection.

About MANSCAPED

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over eight million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The MANSCAPED collection is available globally in 39 countries via direct-to-consumer and on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Walgreens, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and Military Exchanges in the U.S., Moores in Canada, Hairhouse and Woolworths in Australia, Boots in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Tesco and Harvey Norman in Ireland. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

About Boots

Boots is the UK's leading health and beauty retailer. Its mission is to be the first choice for pharmacy, health and beauty caring for people, customers and communities everywhere. With around 52,000 team members and over 2,200 stores, ranging from local community pharmacies to large destination health and beauty stores, Boots serves its customer and patients' wellbeing for life.

Boots is the UK's number one beauty destination and largest pharmacy chain, dispensing medicines and providing essential healthcare services. It offers an unrivalled depth and breadth of product offering including its innovative portfolio of brands, including No7, the UK's No1 skincare brand, Soap Glory, Liz Earle, Sleek MakeUP and YourGoodSkin. For over 170 years, Boots has listened, learned and innovated, and it continues to challenge itself to improve its products and services every day.

Boots is part of Walgreens Boots Alliance, which is a global leader in pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing retail. More company information is available on boots-uk.com.

