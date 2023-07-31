abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31
31 July 2023
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Blocklisting Interim Review
LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LSE: API), provides the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to Listing Rule 3.5.6.
Name of applicant:
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Name of scheme:
General Blocklisting
Period of return:
From:
28 January 2023
To:
27 July 2023
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme from previous return:
12,825,000
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period (see LR3.5.7G):
0
Equals: Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
12,825,000
Name of contact:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:
01481 745001
- Ends -
For further information, please contact:
abrdn
Jason Baggaley (Real Estate Fund Manager)
Mark Blyth (Deputy Fund Manager)
0131 372 1619
07703 695490
Winterflood Investment Trusts
Graeme Caton
Neil Langford
020 3100 0000