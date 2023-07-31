CleanMax has completed a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in India to provide clean electricity to various commercial and industrial customers, including Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and MG Motor.From pv magazine India CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions, a Mumbai-based corporate renewable-energy solutions provider, recently inaugurated a 400 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Babra, in the Indian state of Gujarat. The project will supply clean electricity to various commercial and industrial customers, including Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco Industries, Larsen & Toubro, and MG Motor. ...

