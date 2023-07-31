New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2023) - Global Recognition Award is delighted to announce that Car Mechanical Services Australia has been bestowed with a 2023 Global Recognition Award. The honor recognizes companies with great contributions to the automotive industry and their commitment to sustainability and inclusivity.

Car Mechanical Services Australia

Car Mechanical Services Australia has earned this recognition through the consistent provision of high-quality automotive repair services and a distinct customer-centric approach. According to Alex Sterling, a spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards, the decisive factor behind the selection was the company's impressive dedication to sustainable practices.

The firm has pioneered and integrated multiple sustainable methods into its operations, including the purchasing of oil in bulk, a strategy that successfully prevents the generation of up to 64,000 plastic waste bottles annually. Furthermore, the company's conscientious efforts extend to effective waste management, promotion of eco-friendly products, and rigorous adherence to the safe disposal of hazardous materials.

Car Mechanical Services Australia has built a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. The company has set up procedures that cater to neurodiverse and disabled employees, such as providing accessible facilities and flexible working schedules. The partnership with Feros Care NDIS and the ACT Education Directorate is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to workplace diversity.

The company's emphasis on transparent procedures, open lines of communication, and customer satisfaction has cultivated a strong and loyal customer base, now exceeding 9,000 individuals.

About Global Recognition Awards:

Global Recognition Awards is an international organization that recognizes exceptional companies and individuals who have made significant contributions to their industry. Their awards are highly regarded and sought after by businesses across the globe.

Contact Details:

James Sinclair

Global Recognition Awards

Email: contact@globalrecognitionawards.org/

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/175433