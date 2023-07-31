DJ PTA-NVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Change in the number of voting rights and the share capital

Änderungen der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte und des Kapitals gemäß § 135 Abs. 1 BörseG

Wien (pta/31.07.2023/15:30) - Pursuant to sec. 135 para. 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (the "Company") announces that as of the end of July 2023 the total number of voting rights amounts to 10,307,047 and the share capital of the Company amounts to EUR 20,614,094.00. The change in the total number of voting rights and the share capital results from the issuance of a total of 3,720 new shares in the Company derived from the conditional capital increase which was resolved by the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company on 15 January 2021 to holders of bonds issued in January 2021 who have submitted valid conversion notices.

(Ende)

Aussender: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Adresse: Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien Land: Österreich Ansprechpartner: Mag. Helmut Dimmel Tel.: +43 664 80 777 1159 E-Mail: helmut.dimmel@doco.com Website: www.doco.com

ISIN(s): AT0000818802 (Aktie) Börsen: Amtlicher Handel in Wien; Freiverkehr in Düsseldorf, Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurt, Freiverkehr in München, Freiverkehr in Stuttgart; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Tradegate Weitere Handelsplätze: London, Istanbul

© pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)