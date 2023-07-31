AVTECH Software: Room Alert Helps Protect Employees From Heat Illness While Maintaining DOL and OSHA Compliance

Proactive environment monitoring platform warns employers when conditions are approaching levels that can cause heat-related illnesses for their staff

WARREN, RI / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / AVTECH Software (AVTECH), the leading provider of Room Alert environment monitors, sensors, and software, announces that its products are helping protect employees from heat-related illness while maintaining Department of Labor and OSHA compliance under recently announced guidance from The White House.

Now celebrating its 35th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor for business continuity plans, outage prevention, and workplace safety. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 187 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, and many government agencies.

Extreme heat has been raising temperatures around the world to never-before-seen levels, and recent guidance from The White House has instructed the Department of Labor and OSHA to increase enforcement of heat violations to protect workers. Among recent recommendations from OSHA as they work on a federal heat standard is for employers to monitor and maintain safe temperatures and heat indices to help prevent heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other heat-related illnesses.

AVTECH is proud to offer the perfect solution for businesses to comply with these regulations to protect their staff. The Room Alert environment monitoring platform is designed to continuously monitor temperature, humidity, heat index, and other environmental factors that can negatively impact employee health and safety. Room Alert can alert employers via email, text message, or mobile push notification when temperatures or the heat index exceed safe levels, enabling them to take immediate action to protect their employees. Room Alert can also provide historical data showing temperature compliance should a workplace incident potentially occur.

"We understand the importance of keeping employees safe and healthy," said Richard Grundy, AVTECH President and CEO. "Our Room Alert environment monitors are easy to install, use, and maintain, and they provide real-time alerts that can help employers prevent heat-related illness and maintain compliance with Labor Department and OSHA guidelines. Room Alert provides the perfect platform to help businesses protect their people, property, and productivity to provide Peace of Mind."

Room Alert environment monitors are compatible with a range of sensors, including temperature, humidity, flood, smoke, motion, and more. They can be used to securely monitor indoor and outdoor spaces, including server rooms, data centers, warehouses, cold storage, classroom or lab environments, and many other workplaces.

To learn more about Room Alert and how it can help organizations protect their staff against illness caused by extreme temperatures and high heat index, please visit AVTECH.com/heatsafety.

About AVTECH

AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI with an international sales office in Dubai, UAE as well as an international distribution facility in Shannon, Ireland. AVTECH's Room Alert products are made in the USA and proactively monitor critical facilities and assets for conditions such as temperature, humidity, power, flood/water leakage, smoke/fire, air flow, room entry, motion, cameras and more. Room Alert is in use in over 185 countries and can be found in over 80% of the Fortune 1000, most state and federal agencies, and all branches of the U.S. military.

