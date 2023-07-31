ConcordRENTS is Now Accepting Applications for Town West Senior Living Apartments

Located in Port Orange, Florida, Volusia County's Newest Affordable Senior Living Option

PORT ORANGE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / ConcordRENTS is proud to unveil Town West Senior Living, a remarkable addition to the affordable senior living options in Volusia County. With a commitment to providing unparalleled comfort and affordability, this community is set to redefine the standard of senior living options in Volusia County.

Town West Senior Living

Rendering of Town West Senior Living

With rents starting as low as $883 including a washer/dryer and one (1) reserved parking spot, Town West Senior Living offers a diverse range of living spaces, including one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and two-bedroom + den options, ensuring that every senior finds the perfect home to suit their unique preferences and needs. Two-bedroom rents start as low as $1,040 and two-bedroom + dens start as low as $1,188.

Embodying elegance and convenience, Town West Senior Living boasts a four-story, elevator-serviced building, providing effortless access to all floors. Each apartment is thoughtfully designed with granite countertops and stainless appliances, a harmonious blend of luxury and functionality. ConcordRENTS has incorporated an enhanced level of energy-efficiency elements including higher SEER-rated air conditioners, hybrid water heaters, and energy star appliances intended to reduce housing costs. ConcordRENTS' commitment to sustainability extends to the installation of rooftop solar panels, complementing the decorative metal roof and enhancing the community's eco-friendly footprint.

Residents of Town West will be able to unwind on their own private screened-in patios in all apartment homes with some also offering extended brick paver patios, offering a serene space to engage in conversations or savor moments of reflection while overlooking the breathtaking natural beauty of Port Orange. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy the scenic walking path around the pond, offering picturesque views of the nearby preserve. A tranquil haven for nature lovers, this pathway provides an excellent opportunity to connect with the surrounding environment and enjoy the splendor of nature.

Convenience is key, and Town West Senior Living is situated less than one mile away from destination shopping and entertainment at The Pavilion at Port Orange, which includes Publix and various other entertainment options.

Time is running out to secure a spot, as Town West Senior Living is down to the last few remaining apartment homes and anticipates move-ins to commence in early September, subject to slight variability due to weather and construction impacts. ConcordRENTS invites prospective residents to experience the unmatched living experience offered at Town West Senior Living. For leasing information and to schedule a tour, please visit the website at www.TownWestSeniorLiving.com or contact the leasing office at (844) 689-8697.

Funding for Town West Senior Living comes from $14 million in Tax-Exempt Bonds, issued by the Housing Finance Authority of Volusia County, $13.7 million in equity from the sale of Federal Housing Tax Credits allocated through Florida Housing Finance Corporation ("FHFC"), and other sources provided through by the Developer, Atlantic Housing Partners, L.L.L.P.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high-quality, customer-focused property management of affordable multifamily rental housing. ConcordRENTS oversees over 100 properties in Florida and currently manages more than 20% of the active affordable housing apartment homes in Volusia County, financed by FHFC. www.ConcordRENTS.com



Contact Information

Ammon Smith

Vice President of Strategic Performance

ammon.smith@concordrents.com

14076206791

Dakster Sullivan

Strategic Performance Specialist

dakster.sullivan@concordrents.com

14077970163

Related Files

Town West Senior Living_Logo.jpg

SOURCE: ConcordRENTS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771015/ConcordRENTS-is-Now-Accepting-Applications-for-Town-West-Senior-Living-Apartments