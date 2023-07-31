Yuvod's Cloud-Based Video Solution Platform to Integrate with Red Bee Media's EPG Metadata for R&D Demo Launch in the U.S. and Canada

Yuvod, the 100% cloud-based, end-to-end OTT and IPTV solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Red Bee Media, a leading global media services provider, to integrate the most up-to-date metadata, allowing Yuvod to offer the most affordable, pre-integrated TV solution for providers of all sizes.

Through the partnership, direct integration with Red Bee's API services will help accelerate the value and adoption of Yuvod's end-to-end, cloud-based streaming platform, including positioning Red Bee Media as the main integrated supplier of EPG metadata to be included with Yuvod's turnkey Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution in the U.S. market. Yuvod plans to demonstrate the benefits of Red Bee, including their flexibility and exemplary customer service, as an integrated metadata supplier in preparation of launching Yuvod's solution in the U.S. and Canada, offering the enhanced solution for clients to experience the benefits firsthand.

"Video providers big and small must deliver the same flawless, high-quality experience that can be easily accessed without costing a fortune," said Ricardo Tárraga, co-founder and CEO at Yuvod. "By partnering with Red Bee, we can provide easily implemented access to advanced yet cost-effective streaming solutions that deliver an unbeatable viewing experience for end users, all entirely in the cloud."

Yuvod offers a comprehensive OTT solution that is quick and easy to deploy, rapidly scaled and entirely customizable to meet the individual needs and budget of any video service provider, streamer, broadcaster or communication service provider (CSP). The use of Red Bee's metadata will create a more personalized and enriched white-label offering for providers as well as end-users, as Yuvod's solution provides all the advanced technology, tools and services needed to effortlessly deliver and manage flawless, high-quality streaming experiences.

"We're excited to partner with Yuvod as they expand their offerings in North America," said Jason Marchese, Head of Sales, Market Area Americas at Red Bee Media. "By pre-integrating Red Bee's rich metadata, Yuvod's cloud-based model can provide video service providers the ability to scale their operations and adjust resources to meet the evolving demands of the market while still reducing costs."

By using Red Bee, which powers robust user experiences through rich, informative metadata along with dynamic imagery for engaging and personalized viewing experiences across any platform, Yuvod can help broadcasters and streaming platforms make smarter decisions, optimize their strategies, and provide their audience with easy access to streaming content regardless of the source. The holistic platform delivers live and on-demand streaming for TV programming and events, as well as time shift streaming, with advanced functionality across multiple devices and applications. It can be deployed in any location and centralizes all operational and technical processes into the streamer's hands.

Yuvod provides a proprietary video platform, media server, middleware, STB integrations, customizable dashboards, choice of content delivery networks (CDN), IP networking, multi-DRM encryption, CRM and billing systems, customizable app design, 24/7 support available on Android mobile, Android TV, iOS, Smart TVs and more.

Yuvod strives to deliver the best value with transparent pricing, where costs mirror subscriber growth, offering a complete streaming suite at a fraction of the price of traditional solutions. Customers have saved upwards of 50%.

It's an ideal solution for any organization delivering video directly to consumers and includes a plethora of unique capabilities that benefit broadcasters, cable operators, and other content providers. This includes advanced tools and features to help monetize sports content, such as customizable subscription models and advanced analytics, and keep fans highly engaged with integrations for real-time stats from live or past events.

Additionally, Yuvod requires no new hardware to deploy or manage, eliminating significant costs and challenges when operating a streaming service and app. Yuvod makes streaming as simple as plug-and-play.

About Yuvod

Since its founding in 2015 in Valencia, Spain, Yuvod has provided customized OTT solutions that enable content providers and distributors of any size to launch and monetize high-quality streaming services. Covering the entire streaming value chain, Yuvod has worked with over 100 clients and partners in telecommunications, cable, broadband, sports, broadcasting, and hospitality across the United States, Latin America and Europe, including Vodafone, La Liga Tech, Grupo Hotusa, Rakuten TV, DAZN, among others.

For more information, please visit https://yuvod.com/.

About Red Bee

Red Bee Media is the leading global media services partner for innovation and growth. Every day, millions of people across the globe discover, enjoy and engage with content prepared, managed, broadcast and streamed using Red Bee's services. The company empowers some of the world's strongest media brands, broadcasters and content owners to instantly connect with audiences anywhere at any time. Headquartered in London, with 2300 media experts in Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, Red Bee provides innovative solutions across the entire content delivery chain including Playout, Distribution, MCR, Media Management, Access Services, Content Discovery, and Post-Production.

