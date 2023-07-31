First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name GB00BZ3CDY20 HRC WORLD PLC The company's observation status is removed, because the company has disclosed its annual report where it is stated that there have not been identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. We refer to the company's announcement from 31 July 2023. ______________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.