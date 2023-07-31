Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
31.07.2023 | 16:10
First North Denmark: HRC World Plc - Observation status removed

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for:

ISIN               Name

GB00BZ3CDY20     HRC WORLD PLC



The company's observation status is removed, because the company has disclosed
its annual report where it is stated that there have not been identified any
material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that may cast
significant doubt on the company's ability to continue as a going concern. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 31 July 2023.



______________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45
33 93 33 66.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
