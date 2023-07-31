EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung



31.07.2023 / 16:12 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Pursuant to Section 43 para 1 of the Securities Trading Act (WphG), JPMorgan Chase & Co. notifies the following to Ströer SE & Co. KGaA , referring to the voting rights notification by JPMorgan Chase & Co. pursuant to Sections 33, 34 WphG dated 25 July 2023 following the crossing of the threshold of 10% of voting rights in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA on 21 July 2023:



As Prime Broker, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co.) provides financing and custodial services to its clients. With respect to the interest notified on 25 July 2023, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC only has a 'right of use' over these client holdings. Further interests in voting rights may or may not be obtained by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC in the next 12 months in the ordinary course of business. There is no intention to exercise such voting rights nor does J.P. Morgan Securities LLC have influence over management or the supervisory board nor strive towards making changes to the capital structure of the company. Similarly, these client holdings in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA do not serve strategic goals or trading profits from the perspective of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC.



