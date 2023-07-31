SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023. These results will be released on Monday, August 14, 2023.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu

Chief Executive Officer

Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/771223/SouthGobi-Announces-Date-of-Board-Meeting