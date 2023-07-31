China Yibai United Guarantee International: CBGH Unveils New Vision and Growth Strategy with Upgraded TidyCall App

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc. (OTC Pink:CBGH) ("CBGH" or the "Company"), in collaboration with its wholly owned subsidiary - TidyCall Inc., proudly announces a bold new vision and growth strategy, capitalizing on the upgrade of TidyCall App and the booming expansion of the home services sector.

"CBGH's new vision is to unleash the revolutionary potential of TidyCall APP3.0 to expand its business scope from Cleaning Service to the full spectrum of Home Services," stated Willie Hsu, CEO of CBGH/TidyCall. "With the enhanced TidyCall App3.0, we will provide customers with a one-stop solution for all their home-related needs, including home cleaning, roof repair, household appliance repair and installation, plumbing repair, garage door repair, electrician services, and small-scale renovations."

As per the research report by FACT.MR, the global home improvement market was valued at US$ 342 billion in 2022, with a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% over the next eight years. Fact.MR estimates the market to reach a staggering revenue of US$ 575.5 billion by the end of 2030.

Initially focused on cleaning services, TidyCall App astutely recognized the immense potential for growth in the Home Maintenance market, surpassing the demand for cleaning services alone. Leveraging the escalating need for Handyman Services, the decision to expand the app and introduce a wide range of home repair and maintenance services was a strategic masterstroke.

"We are thrilled to launch our upgraded TidyCall App 3.0, offering an array of Home Maintenance services to our valued customers," exclaimed Willie Hsu, President at TidyCall. "With this expansion, we aim to increase our customer base and provide a convenient and reliable platform for homeowners to access professional services for their home repair needs.

The enriched services provided by TidyCall now encompass a comprehensive suite of house repairs, appliance repairs, plumbing, electrical work, and various other essential services related to maintaining and enhancing homes. By adding these services, TidyCall seeks to cater to a broader range of customer needs and establish itself as a trusted and indispensable resource in the Home Maintenance industry.

With a steadfast commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and innovation, TidyCall is poised to lead the charge in transforming the home services landscape, providing homeowners with the convenience of seamless and reliable solutions at their fingertips.

About TidyCall Inc.:

TidyCall Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CBGH, is a prominent Canadian company headquartered in Markham, situated in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Specializing in offering on-demand home maintenance services to mobile-device users through our innovative TidyCall App, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way homeowners address their household needs. With the availability of two distinct versions, TidyCall User and TidyCall Provider, we aim to provide a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for both homeowners and service providers.

At TidyCall, we understand the importance of having a reliable handyman to care for your home. Our company was founded on a mission to deliver affordable and top-notch services that homeowners can confidently rely on. We take great pride in our team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to assisting homeowners in maintaining and enhancing their living spaces.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which include any statements made in this release which are not historical facts, such as statements concerning potential future developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the companies to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of each company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement.

