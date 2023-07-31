Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
31.07.2023
Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7.8 Million Initial Public Offering for ParaZero Technologies Ltd.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $7.8 Million (IPO) Initial Public Offering for ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO).

About ParaZero Technologies Ltd.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, engages in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency. Its autonomous parachute system portfolio includes SafeAir Phantom, SafeAir Mavic, SafeAir M-200 Pro, SafeAir M-300 Pro, SafeAir M-600 Pro, SafeAir V1EX, SafeAir 350, and Custom Integrations. The company serves system manufacturers, resellers, and online stores.

For more information, please visit https://www.parazero.com

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research, sales and trading services to institutional and retail investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, July 31, 2023, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771227/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-78-Million-IPO-Initial-Public-Offering-for-ParaZero-Technologies-Ltd-NASDAQPRZO

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
