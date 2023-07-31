Ideon Media Announces Exclusive Representation of Nativo in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2023 / Ideon Media is excited to announce the exclusive representation of Nativo's proprietary storytelling platform in Canada. Nativo, the storytelling platform where brands ignite the power of connection through content and insights, helps advertisers create engaging, non-disruptive sponsored content experiences for consumers.

Nativo puts brands in the driver seat and allows advertiser supplied content to easily live across a multitude of relevant premium publisher sites and provides controlled scale when distributing content. Nativo's publisher network of over 3,500+ sites across categories including Automotive, Business, and Travel helps reach consumers who are organically engaging with sites they know and trust.

Nativo provides advertisers with the ability to target their audiences with precision. The platform provides real-time analytics and insights, allowing for data-driven campaign management and reporting.

"The patented technology and proprietary formats Nativo invented, coupled with their publisher agnostic approach for distribution, will allow for advertiser's branded content to be reached at scale with heightened emphasis on performance," says Kevin Bartus, President & CEO of Ideon Media.

"Ideon's experience creating engaging branded content programs within premium publisher environments makes them a perfect fit to represent our storytelling capabilities and further expand our partnerships with Canadian advertisers and agencies", says Casey Wuestefeld, VP Business Development of Nativo.

ABOUT Nativo

At Nativo, we create new possibilities for digital advertising. We enable brands and publishers to harness the power of content to bridge the gap between awareness and action, making genuine connections between advertisers and their audiences. Our patented technology leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate the distribution of content in a non-interruptive, fully integrated experience within trusted environments, and delivers deep insight into content performance - all working together to drive better connections with today's digital consumer. Our mission at Nativo is to bridge the gap between awareness and action through content - not more ads, and ignite the power of connections.

Founded by Justin Choi in 2010, Nativo is an Asian American-owned technology company certified by NMSDC as a Minority Business Enterprise holding more than a dozen patents, working with more than 3,500 premium publisher websites around the globe. Learn more www.nativo.com .

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada's largest digital rep firm, with several major global publisher companies under its umbrella, including Apartment Therapy Media, BDG Media, Digital Trends Media, Reader's Digest Media, MediaTonik, VICE Media, Vox Media, IGN, Valnet, Kidoz and Sing Tao Media. Ideon also owns and operates several sites, including SavvyMom, 29Secrets, and AmongMen. This massive scale reaches passion-driven audiences - over 19 million unduplicated Canadian consumers (Comscore, March 2023) - across sports, entertainment, pop culture, parenting, fashion & beauty, wellness, news, tech, gaming and more. Ideon specializes in custom content programs created by its award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics.

For more information or interview requests: Kevin Bartus at kevin.bartus@ideonmedia.com

