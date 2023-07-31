The "France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The France data center market is expected to reach a value of $4.06 billion by 2028 from $3.09 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.66%
This report analyses the France data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
The France data center market is experiencing significant growth and success, primarily due to the proactive initiatives taken by the government to drive digitalization, AI/ML technologies, and big data solutions. These efforts have positioned France as a frontrunner toward technological advancement and innovation.
France's strong commitment to renewable energy sources is a notable aspect that distinguishes it from other Western European countries. France boasts an abundance of hydroelectricity, nuclear power, wind energy, and solar photovoltaic power. This dedication to sustainable energy solutions aligns with the global push for a greener future and further enhances France's appeal as a hub for data centers.
Paris, the capital city of France, has emerged as the primary hub for data center investment in the country. It holds a prominent position within the FLAP market, which includes Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. Paris's strategic location and well-established infrastructure make it an attractive destination for data center development.
Some key investors in the France data center market are CyrusOne, Data4, Digital Realty, DTiX, Euclyde Data Centers, Equinix, Orange Business Services, Thesee DataCenter, Telehouse, and others. In 2022, the France data center market witnessed investments from new entrants such as Stratosfair, Cloud HQ, Nation Data Center (NDC), and Titan Datacenters.
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and France colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 129
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 12
- Coverage: 8+ Locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in France
- Market Revenue Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The France data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|123
|Forecast Period
|2022 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$3.09 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$4.06 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|France
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Huawei Technologies
- IBM
- Inspur
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
Data Center Construction Contractors Sub-Contractors
- APL Data Center
- Artelia
- Arup
- BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
- Bouygues Energies Services
- CapIngelec
- Eiffage
- EYP MCF
- JERLAURE
- M+W Group
- LPI Group
- Mercury
- Reid Brewin Architects
- TPF Ingenierie
Support Infrastructure Providers
- 3M
- ABB
- Alfa Laval
- Caterpillar
- Carrier
- Condair
- Cummins
- D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
- Eaton
- ebm-papst
- FlaktGroup
- Grundfos
- GS Yuasa
- HITEC Power Protection
- Honeywell International
- Johnson Controls
- Kohler-SDMO
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Munters
- Nlyte Software
- Perkins Engines
- Piller Power Systems
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- CyrusOne
- Data4
- Digital Realty
- DTiX
- Euclyde Data Centers
- Equinix
- Telehouse
New Entrants
- CloudHQ
- Nation Data Center
- Stratosfair
- Titan Datacenters
- Yondr
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Paris
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE:
The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers
- Economizers Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Building Engineering Design
- Fire Detection Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Paris
- Other Cities
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwqm85
