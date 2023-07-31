Evrima Plc - Notice of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

31 July 2023

Evrima plc

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Evrima (AQSE: EVA), the investment issuer focused on structuring investment transactions in the mining and junior exploration and development industries, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held at 3 p.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries :

Company:

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi (CEO & Director): burns@evrimaplc.com



Simon Grant-Rennick (Executive Chairman): simon@evrimaplc.com



Novum Securities Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser):

David Coffman / George Duxberry: + 44 (0) 20 7399 9400