

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has unveiled the National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy (NCWES), aimed at addressing both immediate and long-term cyber workforce needs.



The NCWES seeks to build and enhance collaboration around four pillars: Equip every American with foundational cyber skills , Transform cyber education, Expand and enhance the National Cyber Workforce and strengthen the Federal Cyber Workforce.



The White House announced that National Science Foundation will invest more than $24 million in CyberCorps.



The National Security Agency's National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) program will release four grants to support a pilot initiative to develop four new Cyber Clinics at accredited U.S. colleges and universities in Nevada, Minnesota, Louisiana and Virginia.



The NCWES envisions a skills-based digital future where workers have access to good-paying, middle-class cyber jobs within their communities.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken