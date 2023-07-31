Anzeige
Montag, 31.07.2023
Die große Turnaround-Spekulation des Sommers: Über 600 % bis zum Hoch!
WKN: A1WZTT | ISIN: GG00B90J5Z95 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.07.2023 | 17:00
TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 31

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited99.90XD GG00B90J5Z9528th July 2023

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 28thJuly 2023

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Geraldine Cronin +353 1 542 2519

Date: 31stJuly 2023


